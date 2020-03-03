Our convenience must not be at the cost of the environment. There are many ways we can live eco-friendly lifestyles without sacrificing the convenience that we know of. You can start making eco-friendly choices within your household and encourage your family to make the same choice, too. Let’s find out about 10 eco-friendly choices you can do for your home and family.

1. Use eco-friendly furniture

Furniture can be made of various products. But, not all furniture is eco-friendly. Making smart furniture choices can make your household eco-friendly. Amish furniture is an example of eco-friendly furniture because it is made of wood and it lasts long. You don’t have to change your furniture frequently because of its durability. Other eco-friendly furniture options include bamboo, rattan, and lantana that are durable, yet biodegradable.

2. Opt for zero waste products

There are various zero waste products available for your household. Zero waste products may range from toiletries to food and beverage products. Making an eco-friendly choice may affect your entire household since there are a wide variety of products that are available in eco-friendly packaging. You can still get the same quality of product with zero waste by using refillable containers and avoiding sachets.

3. Choose clean energy sources

There are many ways you can power your household using clean and green energy sources. Solar and wind energy are now readily available. These are cheap and eco-friendly energy sources for your home. These solar or wind energy systems do not burn fossil fuels and this energy source is entirely renewable and it comes from nature, too. You can have the same power in your home but from a different source. In the long run, this can also save you money since these are also cheaper energy sources.

4. Avoid using single-use products

Single-use products are the most common sources of household waste. This is usually composed of disposable kitchen utensils, plates, Styrofoam, product packaging and others. Most of these can’t be recycled and they can’t be reused. You can prevent waste from single-use products by opting for reusable containers and refillable products that don’t require the purchase of a new packaging every time. Since you are in your home it is also easy to just wash kitchen utensils and plates to reduce waste.

5. Support slow fashion

Supporting slow fashion is an eco-friendly and budget-friendly choice. But, you need to shop for your family, especially as your child grows or as the season changes. You can shop responsibly to reduce the fashion waste that your household generates. Another option is to donate clothes or sell it in a garage sale so that it can still be reused and not end up in landfills if it is still useable.

6. Reduce carbon footprint

Carbon footprint is the amount of carbon or other carbon compounds that are emitted by burning various fuels. Reducing your carbon footprint is quite easy if you purchase the right equipment. For example, you can opt for a hybrid or electric car to reduce your carbon footprint. When it comes to gardening equipment, there are also eco-friendly options that are manual or electric-powered that do not burn fossil fuels and generate fumes. Choosing eco-friendly products is a good way to sustain a low carbon footprint lifestyle.

7. Backyard gardening

Backyard gardening is a good way to get rid of carbon dioxide in the air to keep your family healthy. This is also beneficial for your health since you can grow organic fruits and vegetables for your family. Gardening is a good way to relieve you from stress. By having a backyard garden, you can also reduce food costs since you can grow fruits or vegetables that you would otherwise buy from stores. You can also reduce food packaging since most stores sell fruits and vegetables in plastic.

8. Create a household compost bin

If you have a household garden, you would greatly benefit from having your compost bin. This is where you can put food waste and kitchen scraps and turn them into fertilizer for your backyard garden. It is a cheap way to fertilize your backyard garden since these wastes would have just been thrown away anyway. You don’t have to buy fertilizer to grow healthy plants in your backyard garden anymore. Adding some earthworms can turn your household compost to vermicompost that is very beneficial for your plants and it is 100% organic.

9. Use eco-friendly cleaning products

Synthetic cleaning products take a lot of time to be degraded in the environment. It pollutes the environment for a longer time than you need to use them. There are eco-friendly cleaning products available in the market that are natural, yet effective. But, if you want to DIY, simple household products can also help you clean your house. Some examples include vinegar, lemon juice, baking soda, and salt. These can safely be degraded in the environment.

10. Sign up for paperless billing

Paper is manufactured from plant products, yet the manufacturing process involves a lot of work and chemicals. This is recyclable, yet not all paper ends up in the recycling plant. Most paper still ends up in landfills, so reducing paper consumption would be beneficial for the environment. Modern technology has a solution to this by giving you an option for paperless billing. You can sign up for paperless billing and still get a transaction record in your email. It is a simple and convenient way to prevent generating paper waste.

Conclusion

10 eco-friendly choices you can do for your home and family proves that you can sustain the eco-friendly lifestyle without sacrificing convenience. These simple ways can help you and your family save money and be healthier at the same time. Most eco-friendly choices are also budget-friendly, so it is a win-win situation for you and your family.