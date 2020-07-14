5 Benefits of Having a Cat

Did you know that Americans have adopted over 94 million cats?

Dogs may be known as man’s best friend, but cats may prove to be an even greater companion depending on your unique needs.

Have you ever wondered why cats are good pets? Keep reading to learn about 5 impressive benefits of having a cat.

1. Cats Help Battle Loneliness

One of the best reasons to get a cat is that you’ll never have to come home to an empty house ever again. Even if you live in a bustling home, adopting a cat means you’ll always be greeted by a friendly and adorable face. Many pet owners also enjoy the responsibility and fulfillment that comes from caring for another being.

2. They Reduce Stress

Some of the most incredible health benefits of cats relate to all the different ways they boost our longevity. It may sound too good to be true, but pets help us live longer by reducing our stress. When you pet your cat, your cortisol levels drop and your brain starts pumping out chemicals that make you feel amazing.

3. Cats Are Low Maintenance

Another reason why cats are the best pets is that they’re so low maintenance. Some people may view cats as aloof creatures, but their independence is an attractive feature for people who want companionship without a lot of extra chores. Since cats don’t need to go outside to use the bathroom or exercise, you can come home and just enjoy their company on the couch.

Cats also clean themselves, which means you can save extra time and money by not having to go to the groomers often.

4. They Can Adapt to Any Living Environment

Since most cats prefer to stay indoors their whole life, climate is never an issue when it comes to researching the most compatible breeds. Cats can thrive in tiny apartments with a single owner and large homes with small children and other pets. Since each cat has its own unique personality, it’s important to get in touch with your local animal shelter so you can find a cat that would be most comfortable with your home environment.

5. Cats Are Loving and Entertaining

Out of all of the benefits of owning a cat, nothing is more special than building a deep bond with these hilarious and affectionate animals. Your cat is guaranteed to make your heart feel just as warm and fuzzy as their fur coat. From all the laughs to the snuggles, you’ll never regret adding a new member to your family.

If you want to make the most out of your companionship, staying up to date with resources like Cathour.com will ensure you and your cat are always healthy and happy.

Are You Ready to Reap the Benefits of Having a Cat?

Now that you know about the top 5 benefits of having a cat, you can think about visiting your local animal shelter so you can adopt a furry friend.

