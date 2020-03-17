Ecotourism Destinations: 5 Cool Places to Visit with Unique Ecosystems

Did you know that Americans let over 768 million vacation days go to waste each year?

Not only can traveling help you feel revitalized, but you also have the chance to connect with nature and other people around the world.

Are you ready to start planning the vacation you deserve? Keep reading to learn about 5 of the best ecotourism destinations that everyone should have on their travel bucket list.

1. Galapagos Islands, Ecuador

Out of all of the different ecosystems in the world, the Galapagos Islands are one of the most famous thanks to Charles Darwin. Since this slice of the world has remained untouched, it’s a living piece of history that showcases how evolution works.

The animals are protected here, which means they haven’t developed a fear of humans. As a result, you can get close to penguins, giant tortoises, birds, sea lions, and so much more.

2. The Amazon Rainforest

One of the most fascinating ecosystem facts is that the Amazon Rainforest is the home of over 10% of the entire world’s biodiversity. Since this rainforest is so large, you can visit it while you’re in Brazil, Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia, Colombia, Venezuela, Guyana, French Guyana, and Suriname. If you ever have the chance to see the Amazon Rainforest in person, you’ll be treated to hundreds of different types of animals and plants.

3. Bermuda

Although Bermuda is known for its pristine beaches and crystal-clear water, this humble country has an ecosystem that’s much more interesting than what meets the eye. If you visit, you’ll definitely want to take a break from the beaches for a day or two so you’ll have time to explore the mangrove forests and saltwater ponds. You can even bring your dream of Bermuda cruise to life through a Celebrity Cruise package.

4. The Great Barrier Reef

No trip to Australia would be complete without making a pitstop in Queensland to explore the Great Barrier Reef. This astonishing site is classified as the world’s largest coral reef system and it contains thousands of species of marine life. Once you put on your diving gear and descend, you’ll feel like you’re entering a magical world.

5. Komodo National Park

If you’re interested in finding the most unusual places to visit, Komodo National Park in Indonesia should be at the top of your list. As the name suggests, this island is ruled by the giant Komodo Dragon lizard, which can weigh over 150 pounds. If you visit Komodo National Park, you can meet these fascinating creatures and you’ll even have the chance to admire the marine ecosystem that surrounds the land.

You Don’t Want to Miss Out on These Breathtaking Ecotourism Destinations

Now that you know about 5 of the best ecotourism destinations in the world, you can start planning your dream vacation.

Do you want to know other ways you can adopt a greener lifestyle? Explore our site to find more helpful tips and guides on the environment.