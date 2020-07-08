7 Benefits on Eating Organic Food in College

When you are studying in college, it might be easier to eat easy-to-prepare meals that might not be nutritiously succulent. Some students even prefer eating takeout food that is harmful to their health.

The most common argument college students make is that they barely have enough time to cook but there is easy-to-prepare organic food that is healthy and can be eaten without any worries. What are the positive effects of eating such healthy food on students? Here are 7 benefits of eating organic food in college:

Organic food is rich in nutrients

Eating organic food instead of GMO foods can contribute to your overall health by providing you with all the nutrients needed in the human body. Those nutrients can benefit the body and help you avoid skipping school more frequently to go see the doctor.

It is very healthy and can boost students’ immune system to fight infections at a higher rate. The nutrients entailed by organic food include antioxidants, iron, magnesium, chromium, calcium, and vitamin C.

Better memory

Eating organic foods has other benefits, such as combating cognitive decline and symptoms of dementia. Both these conditions can pose harmful results to your academic performance because a memory loss in the exam room can lead to bad grades and poor academic assignments.

With organic foods, the brain and cognitive function will be protected by omega-4 fatty acids, vitamins C, D, and E. You can get these nutrients unadulterated in organic food without any adverse health results or harmful chemicals that may alter their effects.

Strong skeletal system

When studying at a college, you might be involved in sports that require excellent bone health. For example, physical sports like American football or rugby require strong bones to play for a longer period without sustaining major injuries.

One of the benefits of eating organic food is that it contributed to strong bones and teeth. It has all the nutrients needed, like calcium and magnesium, to cultivate a strong skeletal system

Improved mood and mental health

Students that eat organic food have strong mental health and also manifest excellent mood conditions. Indulging in this type of healthy food can reduce the signs of depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and other mental and mood conditions.

Some of the most common foods at college campuses are the ones that worsen the symptoms of the conditions mentioned above because of a high glycemic load. Whereas, organic food has a relatively lower glycemic load.

More qualitative sleep

Sleep is essential for a college student because it offers the body an opportunity to reset and recharge its batteries. Eating unhealthily, obesity, and abusing alcohol can lead to sleep apnea that disrupts sleeping patterns.

Eating non-GMO organic food can help you get enough sleep without using harmful pharmaceuticals like sleeping pills. One of the best ways to prevent sleep apnea is by eating healthily and reducing caffeine-infused products.

Weight loss

When you are in college, it might be hard to find time to work out intensely to lose some weight. Some may go on strict diets to lose weight, but that can lead them to health problems like anorexia and all your sustainable activewear will not fit you anymore.

Whereas, not doing anything to reduce your weight can lead to heart disease and even certain cancers. Eating organic food can help you remain healthy while losing some weight in the process.

Preventing and managing chronic diseases

GMO food poses a lot of health risks including getting cancer because of the pesticides and other chemicals found on the food.

There are other health concerns related to eating non-organic food that may pass down to generations to come. All of those chronic conditions can be prevented or managed by eating organic food.

Final thoughts

Eating healthy organic produce is the best way to remain healthy during your college career because it boosts the overall immune system. The food can help prevent and manage chronic diseases that may pass down to the coming generations. Finally, you can get healthy and strong bones to play competitive physical sports at college when eating organic produce that does not have GMO chemicals and pesticides.