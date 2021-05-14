8 Best Ways To Clean Your Home Without Hurting The Planet

Chemical-based household cleaners don’t always live up to all the hype they get. Sure, they sanitize and clean your house effectively. But, they can release toxins into your home and cause harm to the environment once you get rid of them improperly.

So, if you’re searching for some ways to clean your home without hurting the planet, the good news is that there are plenty of them, and they’re also easy and cost-effective. Below are some of them:

1. Green Pressure Washing For Hard Surfaces

If you want to keep your home exterior clean, one of the best solutions is green pressure washing or Power Washing in Raleigh. From making your home exterior more presentable to cleaning hard surfaces like driveways and sidewalks, you can never go wrong with pressure washing.

With green pressure washing, you can guarantee that hard surfaces or your home exterior can be cleaned without dealing with harsh chemicals, which is an eco-friendly way of cleaning your house.

2. Skip Air Fresheners

If you’re one of those who want to keep a pleasant scent lingering around your home, you may use air fresheners. Unfortunately, such air fresheners, especially the ones bought from the stores, are packed with unnatural additives, which can affect your indoor air quality.

So, a better option is the natural version. For example, you can boil lemon, cinnamon, or other plants you prefer and wait for their all-natural scent to waft through your house.

There are other ways to freshen your home naturally, and these include:

Combining a few drops of your preferred essential oils with water in a spray bottle and use it for your bathroom.

Neutralizing your home’s odor by using baking soda.

Making potpourri using scented flowers and plants from the garden.

Using indoor plants to remove the toxins from the air.

Depending on your preferences, you can try any of those suggestions to keep a fresh and germ-free home.

3. Use Lemon

Lemons are nature’s cleaning wonder. They have antibacterial and antiseptic properties. Because of their high acidic content, lemons can be used as a natural deodorizer. One of the ways to use lemons is to mix baking soda and lemon juice to get rid of the stains from the plastic containers.

You may also combine white vinegar and lemon peel in a jar. Leave it for several days and take the peel out of the jar, and use the vinegar as your cleaner. A small dish that contains lemon juice and vinegar can also absorb odors. To disinfect the surface, you can rub a lemon across the chopping board.

4. Use Baking Soda

Like lemon, another natural cleaner is baking soda. Also called sodium bicarbonate, it’s a mild alkaline substance that serves as a deodorant. A combination of water and baking soda can help get rid of the surface rust. A more liquid mixture of water and baking soda can serve as an all-purpose light cleaner, which is effective on grease.

5. Choose Biodegradable Cleaning Materials

Most cleaning tools you have at home are probably made from some non-biodegradable materials. If you search online, you’ll find that there are many biodegradable alternatives for things, such as wiping cloths, scrubs, brushes, waste bags, and mops. Such substitutes are made from wood materials and durable natural fiber. Also, once you dispose of them, they can easily decompose and won’t affect nature.

6. Use Old Rags

A good way to clean your home without causing harm to the environment is to use old rags instead of synthetic sponges. Imagine the number of paper towels used every day. This won’t only cost you more money, but it can also affect the planet and the trees. Therefore, if you have unused damaged or old clothes, use them instead.

7. Replace Toxic Cleaning Products

The majority of cleaning products available in the market are made with harmful and toxic chemicals. Although they may be effective in cleaning or disinfecting your home, such can cause harm to your surroundings and may even affect your health.

When shopping around for cleaning products, choose eco-friendly ones, and don’t forget to read the label. The product label will tell you how dangerous the cleaning products are and how they should be used properly.

8. Take Advantage Of Borax

Using borax in your laundry can help your detergent by brightening your clothes’ colors and softening the water. It may do the same once you use it as bathroom scrub because it restores shine to tubs and tiles with just a little amount.

You can also combine an all-purpose cleaner in the spray bottle with a teaspoon of borax, a bit of hot water, and a tablespoon of vinegar. Add some drops of dish detergent and your preferred essential oil before filling your bottle with water. With that, you’ll have the best cleaner for all areas of your house.

Conclusion

Keeping your home clean using eco-friendly products and alternatives won’t only provide you great results, but you’ll also protect Mother Earth from harsh chemicals and toxins. So, make sure to keep the above tips in mind and get started with cleaning your home without causing harm to the environment.