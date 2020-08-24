8 Tips To Go Green On Your Next Road Trip

If you want to make the most out of your next trip, then traveling via road is a great way to enhance your experience. Going on a road trip is one of the most amazing ways to travel as it allows you to see sights and visit places that you will miss otherwise. But when you are traveling via road, it can take a toll on the environment because it is hard to avoid polluting on such a venture. Climate change is real, and it is our duty to take tiny steps and make every aspect of our lives more eco friendly. It might be hard to go green when you are on a road trip, but it is not impossible. By making a few efforts and following some simple tips, you will be able to reduce your carbon print dramatically. First of all, you must plan your road trip properly before leaving so you don’t face any inconvenience or hurdles on the road. Then you can follow these simple tips that will help you to stay eco-friendly on this trip.

Avoid Buying Plastic Bottle Water

One of the most common things among road travelers is that they tend to purchase a lot of drinking water on the go. While having drinking water with you on a trip is extremely important, you don’t necessarily have to buy the plastic bottled one. Instead of purchasing plastic water bottles, you can buy a premium water bottle for travelers and can use that instead. Do keep in mind that most of the time, you will be drinking tap water on your road trip, so there is no need to carry plastic bottles with you. And even if you prefer not to drink tap water, you can go around stops and fill up your eco-friendly bottles or containers.

Carry Containers with You

Another thing you need to do is bring your own containers. And I am not talking about containers that can only be used one time. Instead of investing in paper containers, you can buy a container that can be reused, and you can carry food during the journey. You can also store leftovers from your dinner on the roadside, and once you have used it, you can wash it and put it back in your bag. It is not a bad thing to carry when you are on a long nomadic journey.

Reusable Bags

Just like reusable containers, reusable bags are also quite important. You are going to come across a lot of shops along the road, and you will want to buy things for yourself. Whenever you make these purchases, they will hand it over to you in a fancy plastic bag, and you don’t want to bring all that plastic with you. So instead of taking those bags from stores and shops, you can use your own reusable shopping bag that will help you reduce your plastic use. Plastic bags are unnecessary, and they are harming the environment quite badly, so it is best to avoid as much as you can.

Straws Are Not Necessary

When you are on a road trip, you will be eating and drinking mostly at restaurants and cafes. If you stop by at a café to get a coffee or a smoothie, then ask the waiter not to serve the drink with a straw. Most of the smoothie parlors and cafes will sever your drink with a straw, which is not necessary at all. On top of that, drinking hot beverages through straws can be harmful to your health as well, so avoiding it is in everyone’s best interest.

Plan Your Meals Everyday

Another thing that is common among road travelers is that they waste a lot of food. This is something that everyone needs to pay attention to because when you waste food, not only are you polluting the environment; you are also being disrespectful to people who are struggling to earn a meal every day. If you start planning out your meals at the beginning of the day, then you will know how many calories you will be consuming during every serving. This will help you avoid purchasing extra snacks, and you would be able to eat your meals without wasting it.

Plan Better Routes

A road trip is not about staying on the road all the time. It is more about the adventure and the time you get to spend with your loved ones on this journey. If you can get to your destination with a smaller route, then you should not hesitate to take it. Longer route means you will be burning more fuel, and that means you will be leaving a greater carbon footprint behind you. So, choose the smaller route and make the trip adventures with the time you have. This will also help you save fuel money, which you can later spend on something more fun.

Make Sure Your Car is Efficient

This is a general rule for a road trip that you should get your car checked out by the mechanic before you leave for the journey. Getting your vehicle inspected is not just a matter of safety, but it is also a matter of making your car more efficient. If your vehicle isn’t serviced well, there could be leaks in it, or it may not be using the fuel efficiently. A trip to a mechanic can save you a lot of hassle, and your car will not be burning any extra fuel during the journey.

Leave Every Campsite Better than You Found it

When you are spending a night at a campsite or are just passing through it, you must leave it better than you found it. You have to be mindful of the people who will be visiting the site after you. Never through trash around a campsite, and even if you find some of it lying around, it is not a bad thing to get rid of it. You can put all the trash in a garbage bag and can drop it at a recycling center later.