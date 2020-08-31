A Comprehensive Guide On How To Lead A Vegan Lifestyle

Veganism is on the rise. As more and more people adopt the diet, big companies are starting to wake up to its popularity.

There has never been a better time to drop animal products from your diet and life and become vegan.

So, what do you do if you’re not sure how to go vegan? Don’t worry. We’ll help you.

In this article, we’ll talk you through everything you need to know about living a vegan lifestyle.

Why Go Vegan?

There are many motivating factors causing people to give up animal products and to go vegan. These include:

To reduce the impact a person has on the environment

For reasons surrounding animal cruelty

For health reasons

Many people will opt to go vegan for a combination of these reasons. Whatever reason you choose to adopt a plant-based diet is the right one for you.

Don’t feel as though you should only become vegan because if you dislike the mistreatment of animals or that you’re concerned about the environment. Whatever your morality surrounding making the switch is, it is not wrong.

How to Transition to a Vegan Diet

You may be concerned about making the change to a vegan diet. You may worry that you won’t feel full without meat, dairy, or eggs in your diet. You may also worry about missing meat and dairy.

These concerns are only natural; after all, animal products probably did play a large part in your diet.

There are several ways you could go about transitioning to a vegan diet. Some people may choose to stop eating animal products entirely and make the change all at once.

An easier method might be to gradually make the change. Bring in more vegan food into your diet and crowd the animal products out with great alternatives rather than cutting them out.

Try to get into the habit of trying new foods wherever possible. Learn to experiment with your meals so that you get tasty, nutritious food for every meal.

By transitioning over a period of weeks or months, you’ll fully adapt to the diet and have a much easier time. As time goes on, you’ll need fewer animal products in your diet, and you can eventually completely cut them out.

How to Find Out If Something Is Vegan

When it comes to doing your grocery shop, the first few trips may take a little longer than usual when it comes to switching to vegan.

Although many companies will clearly mark on their products to let customers know that they’re vegan, there are still many that don’t. This means that you need to read the ingredients on the back of the packaging.

Be aware; there are certain E-numbers that are derived from animal products. Get to know these numbers or check them when you’re shopping.

Eventually, you’ll get to know which products you can buy and which you can’t.

If you’re after more tips and tricks, there are countless Facebook groups that provide information about ‘accidental’ vegan products that you can buy from your local supermarket.

Don’t forget that things like beers and wines may not be vegan. Many use animal products in the fining process. Check out barnivore to find out if the drinks you like are suitable for vegans to drink.

How to Stay Healthy on a Vegan Diet

On the whole, a vegan diet can be better for your health than an omnivorous diet. That said, there are some things that you do need to be mindful of when it comes to transitioning to the vegan lifestyle.

Where Do You Get Your Protein?

There is a myth that people who eat a vegan diet don’t get enough protein. This is simply not true, though.

Protein-rich foods include:

Tofu

Beans and chickpeas

Lentils

Nuts

Quinoa

Cereals and grains

There are plenty of protein-rich vegetables that you’ll find that you naturally end up eating more of in your diet.

What Can’t You Get From Vegan Food?

There are two vitamins that you need to be concerned about not getting much of in your diet.

The first of these is vitamin D. You can get this from eating mushrooms or from spending time in the sun.

Many people take supplements to ensure that they get plenty of vitamin D.

The other vitamin that you need to ensure you’re getting is vitamin B12. This is not found naturally in any non-animal product. You can find this in B12 fortified foods such as nutritional yeast or marmite.

It is recommended that you take B12 supplements to ensure you get this vital vitamin in your diet.

What Else Do You Need to Consider When Living the Vegan Lifestyle?

The vegan lifestyle doesn’t just stop at what you eat.

For many people, it also includes what you wear. This means not wearing any clothes that are derived from animals. One of the biggest changes you’d need to make is to not wear leather anymore.

Luckily, there are alternatives such as vegan boots made of sustainable alternatives to leather.

Making the Switch to Veganism

If you’re making the switch to a vegan lifestyle, be patient with yourself.

Don’t worry if you make a few mistakes when you’re starting out. You will make some slip-ups and accidentally eat a product that has hidden animal products. Don’t be too hard on yourself if this happens.

Making the change to veganism is a positive thing and can help your health while minimizing your impact on the environment and on animal agriculture. The fact that the diet is becoming more mainstream does make it easier to transition.

