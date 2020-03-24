Barbara A. Mendelsohn's LITTERNY Keeps Us Vigilant

A Poem To Remind Us

LITTERNY

Barbara A Mendelsohn

Litter is

plastic bags,

magnetic tape, crumpled wads,

tobacco butts

and plastic cups─

by-products of unconcern.

From dross by the gross,

Lord, deliver us!

From the wretched refuse of our teeming stores,

Good God deliver us!

From filmy fluff

flapping like

birds entrapped.

Deliver us!

From soft drink cans

and wrappers sans

whatever once they covered,

Lord deliver us!

From forms of McLitter

over 10 zillion strewn–

Good God, deliver us!

From such hairballs of humanity,

Please God deliver us,

─And how enlighten them?