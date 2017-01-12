Activists, Businesses Rally Against Trump Anti-Environment Choices

Thousands of climate activists turned up the heat against Trump this week as confirmation hearings for the President-elect’s cabinet choices began in the Senate. On Monday, the activist group 350.org rallied thousands of activists across the country to visit their Senators’ offices and express their opposition to Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State, Scott Pruitt as EPA Administrator, Rick Perry as Secretary of Energy, and Ryan Zilke as Interior Secretary. The group chose the timing of the event carefully, given “many Senators are waiting to hear from their constituents before they choose a side.”

“At least one Senate office reported that Monday’s action was their largest meeting with constituents ever,” reports 350.org. “We made waves in the DC media that Senators read, and in the local news that they listen to when choosing their positions.”

Of the four nominees of most concern to greens, only Tillerson faced questions from the Senate this week. When asked about climate change, Tillerson told Senators that he thinks “the risk of climate change does exist and the consequences of it could be serious enough that actions should be taken” but that he would carry out whatever course of action President Trump chooses.

Meanwhile, 630 American businesses signed a letter released Tuesday by the non-profit group Ceres — which promotes sustainable business practices — urging the Trump administration and Congress to continue chipping away at carbon emissions, investing in renewables and living up to our Paris climate accord commitments. Signers include not only well-known brands like Levi Strauss & Company, Ikea, Patagonia, Adobe, SalesForce, eBay, HP, SolarCity, Symantec and Tesla, but also many family-owned mid-size and small businesses. In aggregate, they represent more than $1 trillion in annual sales and employ nearly 2 million Americans. In the Ceres-crafted letter, they re-affirm a “deep commitment to addressing climate change through the implementation of the historic Paris Climate Agreement” and pledge to do their part in helping the country “realize the Paris Agreement’s commitment of a global economy that limits global temperature rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius.”