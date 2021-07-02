Aquarium Care: Everything You Need to Know

Want to make sure your fish are properly cared for?

Taking care of your aquarium is important when you’re trying to keep your fish healthy. So, what are you waiting for?

Read on for our guide to aquarium care.

Get The Right Kind of Aquarium

First, you need to ensure that you have an appropriate aquarium for your fish. In basically all cases, the bigger the size of the aquarium, the better it is for your fish. Look around when you shop for aquariums to make sure you have one with everything that you need.

You’ll also want to ensure that you have a good filter, and an air pump to keep the water oxygenated. Making sure your aquarium suits your fish is one of the basics when it comes to aquarium care for beginners.

Make sure that any electrical components of your aquarium are properly protected from water, use surge protectors when they are connected to outlets, and have a backup generator on hand in case of a power outage.

Prepare Your Aquarium Properly

Once you have the right type of aquarium, you’ll have to make sure that your aquarium is prepared properly for your fish. Placing gravel at the bottom of your tank will help break up any waste for fish create and helps healthy bacteria grow.

While you’re at it, you need to make sure that you include plants and other decorations in your tank. Fish like to hide in various parts of their tank, so the more diverse places they can dart around to, the safer they’ll feel. Look into different types of aquarium plants that your fish might enjoy.

Where you place your tank in your home is also important. Wherever you put your aquarium, make sure it’s on a surface that can properly support its weight when filled with water.

Wait at least a day before adding your fish to their new environment, to make sure that there are no problems with your aquarium and so you can confirm that everything is functioning correctly.

Maintain Your Aquarium Carefully

Aquarium maintenance is an important part of fish care. Clean the tank regularly to keep anything dangerous from building up and making your fish sick.

When you’re filling your tank, always use room temperature water, and treat it with a de-chlorinator before putting it in your tank. If the water in your tank suddenly changes color or consistency, check your filters and switch them out ASAP.

Some types of fish, such as tropical fish, need specific amounts of heat and light. If you’re unsure, consult with a veterinarian or another fish expert to make sure that your fish are getting everything that they need to stay happy and healthy.

