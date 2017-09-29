Green Living Deluxe How the Environmental Movement Went Way, Way Upscale
With solar-powered tanning beds, recycled cashmere dog clothes and designer label reusable bags, “green” living has never been so expensive (or frivolous).
Rich Enough to Offset Do Voluntary Carbon Markets Promote Luxury Emissions?
is it okay to pollute if we pay to offset the damage done like so many celebrities — Al Gore, Arnold Schwarzenegger, the band Coldplay — do these days?
Salts of the Earth Chefs Weigh In on this Ancient Seasoning
There are many exotic variations to traditional table salt—but are there any health benefits?
Innovation: My Own Little Turbine
French designer Philippe Starck creates an inexpensive little turbine fit for mass production.
Activism: Environmental Education
The National Teach-In on Global Warming comes to a campus near you.
Dive into a Carpool
Where to go online to share the ride.
Beneficial Bags Saving the Earth, One Tote at a Time
There are so many tote bags, it’s difficult to choose. This holiday season, opt for one that gives back to one of many worthy causes.
Behind the Greens Five Questions For The Bowerbirds
Indie band The Bowerbirds get back to the land.
Made in Maui
As agri-tourism and “locavore” movements boom, Eastern Maui in the Hawaiian islands offers multiple temptations for tourists and locals alike.
Taking Our Own Inventory Gus Speth on Capitalism and the Environmental Community
Gus Speth, Dean of Yale’s School of Forestry & Environmental Studies and cofounder of the NRDC, discusses capitalism’s environmental side effects…
The Woodstove’s Big Comeback Cleaner-Burning, Energy-Saving Woodstoves Are Getting a Second Look
The improvement of wood-burning appliances is a success story right up there with high-efficiency furnaces, solar panels and hybrid cars.
Green Luxury Items
E uncovers some of the most over-the-top green luxury products, from ethical cufflinks to solar yachts.
Om for an Hour Luxe Relaxation without the Guilt
Some of our favorite places to relax and rejuvenate.
E’s Top 10 Eco Celebs
Some of the celebrities on our list of eco-minded stars have been working for years on a variety of earth-friendly causes; others are newly inspired.
Kelly LaPlante Sustainable Stylist to the Stars
With the founding principle that “Green is a standard, not a style,” Kelly LaPlante creates home & office spaces that move beyond boxy modern shapes…
A Case for Eco-Fashion Eco-Couture Is Changing Fashion for the Better
Organic luxury clothes raise the industry bar.
Hybrid Hype The Basic Disconnect of Luxury Hybrids (Especially if They're SUVs)
Hybrid SUVs aren’t doing the environment any favors.
To Call or Not to Call? The Ongoing Cell Phone Safety Debate
In certain circles, the dispute over the safety of mobile phones and the towers that support them, is as great as the popularity of the gadgets themselves.
My Green House Is Bigger than Yours Mega-Mansions are Going Green, at Least a Little
Eco-mansions are helping to relieve guilt from the Hamptons to Palm Beach.
Solar Industry Heats Up The Technology Is Here, But Not the Investment
The U.S. solar industry is at an all-time high, but it still hasn’t caught up with Europe.
How Not to Save a Beach Beach Nourishment in the Age of Big Development
It may be called “beach nourishment” but dredge-and-fill sand operations used to create more beachfront for condos is anything but nourishing.
Three Digits The 350 Campaign Has Global Warming's Number
Environmentalist Bill McKibben has a new cause: getting everyone clued in about the number 350, the parts per million of carbon emissions that we need to return to in order to sustain life on earth.
Sustainable Clubbing Around the U.S., Dance Clubs Are Making Green Moves
Sure nightclubs are frivolous halls of drinking and dancing—but across the country they’e starting to take control of their energy and waste.
The Missing Gas
If you thought carbon dioxide was bad, get a load of nitrogen trifluoride.
How Green Is That … Christmas Tree? No need to feel guilty with a regular tree
Why you should relax about cutting down a tree this Christmas.