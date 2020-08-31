6 Exciting New Activities You Can Try When Going To The Beach

After roughly six months of being cooped up at home due to the shelter in place, orders that have overtaken pretty much the entire planet as a result of the COVID-19 health crisis, it’s high time to enjoy the sun and fresh air while it lasts. The great outdoors is the best place to get more active and socialize while still exercising a measure of caution. What could be better than going to the beach and getting some sun while trying a bunch of fresh and fun activities that can provide hours of much-needed exercise for you and the whole family?

While we are deep into the month of August, there’s still some time to enjoy the warmth of a beautiful beach. Or, as the saying goes, it’s always summer somewhere. With that being said, you can find a place to safely escape, and try out these fun activities the next time you make your way over to the beach.

1. Frisbee

Let’s start with the most classic of beach games: frisbee. It’s cheap, fun, and doesn’t require lugging around heavy gear in the sweltering heat. That said, it’s great for people who don’t know how to swim and would rather enjoy looking at the beautiful sea ahead of them, rather than attempt to play water sports that feel a bit dangerous to them. The frisbee disc itself can be picked up pretty much anywhere, and even the simplest one from a nearby drugstore will do. You can pick it up on your way to the beach, and if you tire of the simplicity of the core game, you can try out more advanced versions such as ultimate frisbee, frisbee golf, and so on.

2. Paddleboards

For a fun way to play on the water without requiring a ton of skills as a swimmer, you should try paddleboarding. This goes especially if you go to a beach that has relatively still waters such as a lake. It also offers a full-body workout without being entirely too strenuous for you to manage.

Another bonus is that since you are fully standing on the board, you will have a wonderful view of the entire watery landscape as it stretches out into the horizon. You just need to make sure to buy the right board for you and purchase some gear. Before doing so, you can check out the reviews from StandUpPaddleBoardsReview.com to find the best gear for your needs. With that being said, you should look into the basic techniques, and you’ll get the hang of it before you know it.

3. Have a Picnic

Sometimes, you don’t have to do much of anything at all. Just grab a picnic basket, fill it with your favorite foods, and have dinner or lunch by the sea or lake. Few things are as wonderful as this simple and leisurely activity. You can approach it however you like – either grab a few snacks from home and combine them with foods from vendors on the boardwalk. Alternatively, you can let out your inner foodie, and put together a special meal that will hold up in a simple basket or cooler – whether it’s some cheese, fruit, crackers, and wine, or a more elaborate potluck-style meal with your friends. Either way, it’s bound to be a great time for everyone involved, and very relaxing.

4. Kite Surfing

Kite surfing is a fun sport that only needs wind and water. It’s a water sport that uses a kite and board to propel you across the water, which somehow sounds like surfing, but isn’t really the same thing. Further, it sounds as though it is for super-fit people, but you can pick it up fairly quickly and without any issue – it’s actually a pretty accessible sport. However, it’s not something that you can necessarily pick up on your own. Luckily, most beach towns offer kite surfing lessons to beach goers, and you can also rent the equipment without a hitch. We are willing to wager that after one lesson you will be hooked and tempted to sign up for a whole slew of classes in order to get better at the sport. It’s strangely addictive and is one of the nicest ways to spend a summer day at the beach.

5. Go Dolphin Watching

With all the activities available at the beach, what with swimming and making sandcastles, it can be easy to forget that there’s a wonderful slew of wildlife that you should see. Most beaches can offer the chance to see dolphins right from the shore, so long as you know where to look. You can research the beach ahead of time, or sign up for an instructor to show you around while there, or even take a dolphin boat tour. This is an excellent way to while away the time for nature lovers especially. Given how friendly and generally beloved dolphins are, this is a wonderful activity for kids in particular – the mammals have gained an almost mythical reputation in literature and television specials, so might as well see these majestic beauties up close.

6. Set up a Bonfire

Another old fashioned activity that you should consider doing is going to the beach and setting up a bonfire at night with friends. Just be sure to look into the beach’s rules and regulations when it comes to fires, and check the closing time, if any. A bonfire is a great activity to have especially when the weather gets a bit cooler. You can share horror stories over the fire, play music, talk, and so on. It’s a good time for everyone, and it gives you a chance to kick back and relax, and you can all do it at a safe six feet of social distance from one another.

For many people, we are stuck in the dog days of summer. However, now more than ever, we should try to make the most of it and enjoy the last dregs of beautiful weather. We can still go out and enjoy the fresh air and the company of good friends, so try something new next time you visit the beach – you won’t regret it.