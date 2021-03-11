Consuming A Sufficient Amount Of Omega-3 Fat Is Important – Here’s Why

A healthy and balanced diet is essential for the good functioning of our body and mind. It is important that we eat good food as much as possible and obtain the appropriate vitamins and nutrients. Although there are many different vitamins out there that are required, some are more fundamental than others are.

Omega-3 is a good example of a crucial nutrient that supports us in many ways. Our body does not produce Omega-3, which makes it essential that we acquire this from food sources or supplements. Considering that we can mainly obtain this fatty acid from fish and nuts, which are foods not many people enjoy eating or have access to, it can be difficult to provide our body with this important nutrient.

In this article, we will discuss why consuming a sufficient amount of Omega-3 fat is important, by providing you with the numerous health benefits associated with this.

It Supports Mental Health

When we think about health, we mostly consider our physical health and neglect our mental wellbeing. It is important to remember that mental health is essential and when you have poor mental spirit you are more likely to develop physical health issues. Depression and anxiety are some of the most common psychological conditions among populations and many individuals who are affected by this, sometimes do not even realise it. There are many treatments to support these disorders, although due to stigma associated with mental health diagnosis, patients often refrain from seeking medical support and seek alternative options. Empirical studies suggest that consuming the appropriate levels of omega-3 reduces the symptoms of depression and anxiety. Taking this on a daily basis can have the same effects as an antidepressant medication.

It is Good for Your Eyes

Our vision is essential, and many of us do not look after it as well as we should. Particularly in the current times, where most of us stare at screens for prolonged hours on a daily basis, impaired vision is on the rise. Omega-3 is an essential component of the retina part of your eye, which is responsible for sending information to the brain enabling you to see. Ingesting Omega-3 is associated with decreased eye issues, strengthened retina and reduced likelihood of blindness.

Promotes Brain Health During Pregnancy and Early Life

Everything that happens from your conception is imperative. This is why doctors put so much emphasis on women’s health when they are pregnant and the importance to refrain from unhealthy behaviours so that the baby can be born healthy. You have organic and vegan omega 3 supplements available to you, if this is a concern, particularly as you may be limited to certain foods during pregnancy such as seafood. Researchers have shown that when women consume good levels of Omega-3 during their pregnancy, the baby is more likely to develop stronger cognitive intelligence, have better communication and interactional skills as an adult and less likely to develop behavioural issues such as ADHD and learning difficulties.

Improved Cardiovascular Health

Any doctor will tell you that fat is bad for your heart. Ingesting too many fatty foods can lead to clogged arteries and heart problems later on in life. However, you have ‘bad’ fats and good ones. Omega-3 is certainly the good type that you need to consume on a daily basis. Omega-3 supports the health of your arteries and reduces blood pressure in individuals, which results in lower risk of heart issues.

Omega-3s Can Fight Inflammation

When your body is inflamed, it means that there is something wrong with it. This can cause your immune system to weaken. Although this is a natural process of our bodies, in some cases, inflammation can last a prolonged amount of time, leading to heart disease as well as cancer. Omega-3 fatty acids have been associated with a strengthened immune system and ability to fight off inflammation.

It Reduces Age-Related Brain Damage

As those around us start to age, we notice that they become more forgetful and sometimes develop conditions that tell us the brain is not functioning as it should. Although the main cause for these disorders are age and loss of brain cells, there are a few things that can be done to slow the process, including ingesting fatty acids. Studies have shown that individuals who consume good amounts of omega-3s are less likely to develop conditions such as Alzheimer’s.

Healthier Liver

Most people will assume that not drinking alcohol is enough for a healthy liver. However, this could not be farther from the truth. Although alcohol is a strong factor contributing to liver disease, your diet can also have an impact on its health. A high intake of saturated fat can lead to inflammation of the liver, thus resulting in inflammation and diseases such as cirrhosis. Healthy fats, such as Omega-3s promote healthier liver and reduce likelihood of issues as you age.

Better Looking Skin

Your skin is very important, as it is the largest organ of your body in size. Although not many people realise its importance, your skin is responsible for maintaining homeostasis and the right temperature in your body, as well as absorbing vitamin D, which is essential for our skeletal system. Many people associate skincare with being feminine and consider it to be a luxury more than a necessity. Ensuring that your skin is healthy is essential and you must do this from the outside as well as from the inside. Professionals recommend taking omega-3 acids for the benefit of your skin. This can reduce conditions such as acne and psoriasis and strengthen the overall skin’s barrier against irritants.

Improved Menstrual Symptoms

Going through menstruation is always a difficult time for most women, with physical pain, change in hormones and skin breakouts. Although most women power through this every month, the pain can sometimes become unbearable. Taking painkillers regularly can lead to your body’s increased tolerance and the medication will stop working. It is not recommended that you painkillers all the time, and an alternative is to make omega 3s a part of your daily diet as they can act as pain relievers in healthy form and are just as effective.

Being mindful of your diet is essential for your health and wellbeing. Ingesting the appropriate nutrients is a must. The information above should give you a good insight on why consuming a sufficient amount of omega 3 is important for your physical and mental health. This will hopefully encourage you to ingest in more often.