Damon Becnel Shares Ideas for Eco-Friendly Productivity Products

Eco-friendly products are a hot topic right now. With so much pollution and the waste being produced, companies that care about the environment have been looking for ways to reduce their carbon footprint. Businesses can do this by providing eco-friendly options for their customers to increase productivity without hurting the planet. In this blog post, Damon Becnel will share some of our favorite eco-friendly office supplies that will help make your business more sustainable!

Using a Reusable Water Bottle

Reusable water bottles are a great way to reduce the amount of plastic you use by providing employees with an alternative. Offering staff members filtered water at work is a great option for businesses. Not only will this save you money in the long run, but it’s also better for the environment. Bottled water is a huge contributor to plastic waste, so making the switch to reusable water bottles is a great way to help out. This will encourage them to drink more liquids and help save money from purchasing individually bottled beverages throughout the day!

Bamboo Utensils

For eco-friendly office supplies, bamboo utensils make for a perfect solution for disposable products such as forks and spoons. These containers can be used over 100 times before they need replacing! Compared to sugarcane products, bamboo utensils cause 80% less greenhouse gas emissions. They can also be used for both hot and cold food, and they’re also free of harmful chemicals such as polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), which is a risk that comes with plastic utensils. Not only does this cut down on creating waste, but it can save your business some serious cash in the long run, too, which means everyone wins.

Natural Air Fresheners

One of the most overlooked ways to make your office more eco-friendly is through air fresheners. Commercial air fresheners often contain harmful chemicals, which can be dangerous for employees and the environment. A great alternative is to create your natural air freshener with essential oils. Not only are they safer to use, but you also have more control over what fragrances are being used. This will give your employees the option to choose how they want their workspace to smell. This way you know exactly what’s going into it and you can customize it according to your preferences.

Reducing Waste in the Office

There are several different ways businesses can reduce waste in their office using eco-friendly products. One example would be using recycled paper instead of traditional printer paper. Not only does this help save trees, but it can also cut down on expenses. Additionally, there are several helpful tips that we can provide to help reduce plastic waste at work. For example, you could rule that all employees bring their reusable water bottles. This will help reduce the number of plastic cups used at your business. You can also provide filtered water stations to help employees reduce the number of bottles they use overall.

Benefits of Using Recycled Paper Instead of Traditional

Reduce waste and save money. Buying recycled paper means fewer trees were cut down to make your office supplies better for the environment and helps save businesses money in printing costs! Additionally, you can also use 100% post-consumer recycled paper processed using a chlorine-free process. This means that there’s no harmful chemical runoff, and it’s also safer for employees.

Paper is one of the easiest ways to reduce your environmental impact regarding printing. Printing on both sides of the paper (duplexing) is a great way to save resources and use recycled paper as it’s made from previously used materials. If your business isn’t printing double-sided documents, you could encourage employees to stick to using one side of paper for their documents, thus saving you money on printing costs. This reduces greenhouse gases, but it’s also easier on the employees’ lungs due to no harmful chemicals being used during processing.

Ways to Reduce Plastic Use at Home and Work

As we mentioned earlier, plastic is a huge contributor to environmental waste. It’s estimated that by the year 2050, there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish! This is why both businesses and individuals need to find ways to reduce their plastic use. Here are a few tips that can help you get started:

Bring your reusable shopping bags when grocery shopping

Use cloth napkins or paperless dish towels instead of disposable products

Invest in a water filter pitcher rather than buying bottled water

Switch to bar soap instead of body wash (which often comes in a plastic bottle)

These are just some simple ways that everyone can reduce their reliance on plastics. We hope this information was helpful and that you’ll consider making these changes today!

As a business owner, you have to worry about your company’s sustainability. For that to happen, it’s important to take care of your employees and customers by providing them with eco-friendly options. This way, they will feel good knowing their purchase is not harming anyone or anything else in the process. And as a plus, if other companies notice how well you are doing because of these environmentally friendly policies, they may be more likely to follow suit! We hope this article helped inspire new ideas on ways your business can reduce waste and become even more sustainable than ever before!