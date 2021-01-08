Does Your Pet Need Health Insurance?

As a pet owner, the unforeseen veterinary costs can become quite overwhelming. And to make matters worse, these medical costs might, in some cases, end up being long-term expenses. If you’re on a tight budget, this is the last thing you want to hear since this might lead to challenging financial times.

If you find yourself in such a situation, you might be doing a head to head compassion on whether to get health insurance or not. Pet health insurance works almost identical to that of humans. This means you’ll be required to pay a certain amount of monthly premiums to cover your pet alongside a deductible if there’s a need for filing a claim. Here’s a detailed guide to further enlighten you on whether getting health insurance is an excellent idea for your pet.

What Is Pet Insurance?

Pet health insurance is a cover that you’re required to pay monthly premiums to cover your pet in the event of an injury or sickness. When making payments for this policy, you’ll need to pay a percentage of the bill and a deductible. However, the cover doesn’t include pre-existing conditions and specific illnesses.

When you add these monthly premiums, they might add up to several hundred dollars each year. This is still cheaper than what you’ll spend should your pet get a severe injury or sickness. Therefore, you save yourself from having to make a serious and unwanted decision such as the need for euthanasia due to not being to cover your pet’s medical expenses.

The standard pet insurance covers many diseases and accidents, but it also comes with some exemptions, including;

Behavior issues

Hip dysplasia

Dental disease

Grooming

Preventive care

Hereditary or pre-existing conditions

How Do You Get The Ideal Pet Health Insurance?

When searching for your pet’s health insurance, you need to consider a couple of factors. By doing this, you’ll be in a better position to decide which policy best suits your needs and that of your pet. The critical factors you need to consider include;

Your Pet’s Age

It’s cheaper to insure younger pets than older pets since they’re considered less risky because they don’t suffer from many health issues. But for an older pet, the monthly premiums will be slightly higher to account for the increased risk that comes with increased age.

Pre-existing Conditions

Insurance companies are usually very hesitant to cover pets with pre-existing medical conditions. Therefore, if your pet is suffering from a pre-existing condition or has gone through several surgeries, then health insurance might not be a feasible idea. The reason for this is that pet insurance companies don’t offer medical covers for pre-existing medical conditions.

Breed

Your pet’s breed is also an essential factor to consider since it affects how much your monthly premiums will be. Usually, the premiums paid for the larger pets are greater than that of the smaller pets because they experience more health problems and live shorter lives.

Location

Monthly premiums differ depending on your ZIP code and state. This means if you live in a highly-populated area, you should be ready to spend more on your insurance costs. But the premiums are lower if you reside in a less densely populated region.

Species

Insurance costs also vary across different species. For example, the premiums for cats are a lot lower than those for dogs. In addition, you’ll need to pay more to insure male pets, unlike with female animals.

How Much Does Pet Health Insurance Cost?

How much you’ll pay for your pet’s insurance depends on the factors discussed above, including species, breed, and where you live. In addition, your desired coverage also impacts how much you’ll need to spend on your pet’s health insurance. This sum usually ranges between $10 to $40 each month for insuring a cat and $25 to $70 for insuring a dog. These vast differences in these costs are brought about by how much coverage you desire.

Once you start searching for a health insurance cover, start by getting a quote from the insurer’s site. Go ahead and start comparing these pet insurance plans to determine which plan best meets your preferred level of coverage and is within your budget.

Takeaway

If you want to enjoy the peace of mind of being a pet owner and still guarantee your beloved pet’s wellbeing, then health insurance for your pet is advised. But before you choose a policy that suits you, it’s crucial to understand the reimbursement levels, if the policy has any limits, what is and isn’t covered, and any other fees that need to be settled. With this in mind, you’ll be better placed to choose the best health insurance policy for your pet.