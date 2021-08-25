Long gone are the days when repair shops dotted the landscape. Think back to a simpler time: when something in your house broke, you had it fixed.

It could have been anything ranging from your television to your refrigerator or even your furniture. There seemed to be a handy person somewhere nearby.

Sadly, that is no longer the case. We live in a “throwaway” society, where it is much faster and more convenient to buy a new product instead of fixing it.

Parts, labor, and time all factor into the cost of fixing something, and finding someone who is trained to mend our broken possessions are becoming harder.

But where do all of the discarded electronics go? Things like computers, laptops, televisions, and video game consoles can’t simply be thrown in the dumpster.

All electronics are considered hazardous waste, or e-waste, and must be disposed of properly. And if done correctly, they’ll end up in an electronics junkyard.

What is an Electronics Junkyard?

The United States is leading the world in e-waste production, with China at a very close second place.

We love our stuff and have grown to be unable to live without it. That’s why we’re so quick to toss a broken item and get a new one as soon as possible.

But with so much being tossed out, it starts to build up, and that is dangerous to the environment.

Many electronics have harmful chemicals inside them like mercury, lead, arsenic, and cadmium. If not properly disposed of, these chemicals can seep into the ground, polluting soil and water supplies.

If taken to a facility that specializes in the recycling or refurbishment of electronics, then the likelihood of them ending up in a landfill greatly diminishes.

Electronics junkyards are such places that specialize in taking the old, unwanted, and broken items and ensuring they’re taken care of legally and safely.

Many junkyards operate on a donation platform, taking your unwanted electronics and salvaging them. However, many will pay for them to get to the spare parts and mechanical components.

Another Man’s Treasure

The old saying that “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure” could not be more apt when it comes to electronics.

People like robot enthusiasts, computer specialists, hackers, and even mad scientists love to use electronics junkyards to get the parts they need for their next project.

Homeowners who don’t want to replace their appliances will go looking for the parts and knowledge they need to fix it themselves. It will save them money and instill a sense of pride.

Federal and State Laws

Sadly, the United States does not have an e-waste regulation system on the federal level, but many states do.

California, for instance, passed the Electronic Waste Recycling Act in 2003. It established funding for the collection and recycling of electronic wastes.

In 2011, New York passed the Electronic Equipment Recycling and Reuse Act, requiring manufacturers to provide free and simple electronic waste recycling to most consumers.

While many states have some regulations in place or are in the process of doing so, there are still hundreds of illegal dumping, storing, and burning sites around the country.

Unregulated junkyards, burn sites, and storage facilities are almost always found in rural areas, and they are very hazardous to the people who live and work there.

To see how e-waste is disposed of in your city or county, a quick online search should give you a list of regulated junkyards or salvage plants nearby.

Popular Electronics for Salvage

So many things that are used in our day-to-day lives have some sort of electronics in them. Appliances, toys, board games, and even things you’d never think of, like pens and greeting cards.

Printers are sought after by salvagers, as they can contain things like motors, gears, and belts.

Microwaves are also popular for their high voltage capacitors and magnetron tubes. These can be especially dangerous, so one must know what they’re doing when attempting to salvage them.

And of course, computer towers and laptops are a huge score, yielding things like motherboards, onboarding chips, and graphics cards.

Electronic waste can still be used for a multitude of purposes. Its environmental impact is very important to sustaining our ecosystem, so proper recycling and salvaging are key.

Awareness vs. Availability

Lack of awareness is a huge problem here in the United States as far as e-waste recycling is concerned.

With more cities adopting recycling plans, the question is less about availability and more about awareness.

Many big retailers and hardware stores, such as Best Buy and Lowes, have hazardous materials recycling available in-store to better serve their customers, but many people don’t know that.

While they may not take everything you bring in, they should at least be able to provide you with a list of items they are willing to take from you.

Does Your Business Produce E-Waste?

As a business owner, keeping your customers satisfied is your No. 1 priority. But simply providing a product or service isn’t enough.

Not only do customers do more research than ever, but they also talk to each other.

If your business is not doing its part to reduce your carbon footprint, many people will be turned off by your practices.

Sites like Yelp are a powerful tool, and you will feel the impact if word gets out that you’re not mindful of e-waste, or worse, have broken any environmental laws.

Our Planet Needs Our Help

Climate change. The Greenhouse Effect. Extreme heat, drought, and erosion. Mother Earth has never been in more need of our help than right now.

By recycling our electronic waste properly, we can do our part, however little it may seem, to try to heal the damage that has already been done.

If your state does not have a program in place, you can write to your senator or local representative.

Let them know that you are concerned about the lack of regulation and want to do your part.