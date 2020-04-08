Earth Day Turns 50!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Earth Day is turning 50 this year. Since humanity won’t be allowed to celebrate together in mass gatherings around the world as usual, Earth Day Network and its partner Exponential Roadmap are organizing a week-long online celebration of the big anniversary April 20-25, 2020 including live talks and other daily shows from Washington, DC, Stockholm and points in between and beyond. Registration is required — but free – to tune in. The programming features the brightest minds from every continent on the planet discussing solutions to our climate and other environmental problems. Each day of the week focuses on a different theme:

Monday (4/20): Finance Tuesday (4/21): Circular economy and consumption Wednesday (4/22): Big ideas & education Thursday (4/23): Food & agriculture Friday (4/24): Local government Saturday (4/25): Climate hackathon