Earth (A Poem) Verses to help us appreciate the vitality of nature during this time of global stress
The sunrise in the morning
And sunset red serene
The flower on the meadow
And leaves on trees so green
The eagle high above
The sparrow in its nest
The deer in the forest
Lying down to rest
The elephant with baby
On savannah roam
The ant in his anthill
Spending time at home
The waterfall cascading
To fall on rocks below
A river swift and winding
As vital waters flow
Marine life in the ocean
And fish in the lakes
The rain rejuvenating
And life on earth awakes
The prairies and the flatlands
Majestic mountains high
The shifting desert sands
O’er which the camels ply
Winter in the Arctic
Gripped in ice and snow
A polar bear is fishing
For prey that moves too slow
Jungles in the tropics
The clever chimpanzee
An island paradise
Emeralds of the sea
The canyons and the valleys
Magnificent and grand
A woven tapestry
Of many colored strand
The sky an azure blue
The precious air we breathe
This and all the other
Lead us to believe
The beauty on this planet
Was here before we came
We rule with abandon
One day they’ll do the same
We’re all in this together
Warnings we should heed
Precarious we cling
And through the cosmos speed
The final reckoning
And consequence not faced
A tiny insect stirs
Midst the rubble and the waste
All of humankind
And all we’ve ever done
May forever vanish
Like a teardrop in the sun