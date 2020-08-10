Easy At-Home Ways To Take Care Of The Environment

If you’re worried about climate change, air pollution, and the Amazon fires and want to contribute to creating a cleaner and overall better environment, the best place to start is your home. Even the smallest of changes in your household, like going from traditional to energy-efficient bulbs, can make a difference.

In a way, this is a way of living. It’s not simply about doing things but doing them with a specific goal in mind but it doesn’t necessarily mean it has to be hard. Here are some of the simple things you can do to make your living space eco-friendlier.

Energy-Efficient Bulbs

This can be your first step in creating an eco-friendly household. After all, changing a light bulb is one of the easiest things in the world. Compared to the traditional ones, these modern bulbs last 15-25 times longer, many use up to 90% less energy and will save you a significant amount of money in the long run. The LED ones are slowly taking over the CFLs and although they cost a bit more upfront, they do pay off if you keep in mind that they can last up to 50,000 hours. Plus, they are completely recyclable.

The modern bulbs come in all shapes and sizes as well as in different colors so you can choose the one most pleasant for your eyes. The one with the label “warm” is about 2,500 Kelvin while 5,000K gives the illusion of ‘daylight’. When it comes to shape, you can choose between standard, globe, bullet, candle, flare, reflector, sign, and tubular.

Don’t Forget To Recycle

One of the best ways to make a difference as an individual is to recycle at home. None of us is aware of just how much garbage we produce on a daily level. We simply leave it in the bin, not really thinking where it goes and what it does to the environment.

With all the climate changes taking place, the least we can do is put a little effort and sort out our garbage. Aluminum, paper, glass, and plastic items can all be recycled and reused. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, reprocessing one ton of paper can save 17 trees and 7,000 gallons of water. These numbers cannot be ignored! Important to all life on Earth, we need to protect forests and water resources.

The situation with plastic is even trickier. Bottles and other items made from this material don’t break down on landfills and recycling centers don’t accept all kinds of plastic circulating on the market. This makes it more difficult when it comes to sorting it out but if you make recycling convenient, this shouldn’t represent a problem.

You can decorate your bins, make them more fun by spraying them or putting probable labels on them. By doing this, you will also make the whole process more interesting for the kids. If you have space, make an area where you will be sorting the things you’ve thrown out. Also, don’t forget that batteries are not recyclable so make a special container and ask your waste management company what’s the proper way to dispose of them and other non recyclable material.

Create A Zero-Waste Pantry

Although the name is a bit unrealistic, it does clearly show what’s the motivation and idea behind it. However, even though we all know that reducing waste completely is impossible, cutting it down to the bare minimum is certainly not unachievable.

So, how do you create a zero-waste pantry? One of the golden rules, the so-called Three R’s, can help you in this process immensely. They stand for Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle.

The first step on this road is to buy less food or – to be more precise – less packaged products. Truth be told, many of us buy too much. Purchasing big amounts of food and things for your home that you don’t even need is not surprising. After all, we live in a consumers’ culture. So, it’s absolutely necessary to change our habits in this regard. Simply, single-use plastics like bags of chips or spaghetti create an unnecessary mess and should be avoided. Also, don’t use plastic bags while shopping and straws while drinking as well as plastic wraps, you can store food in multiple other ways.

Due to the second R (Reuse) jars and other similar storage options are going to play a big role in your move towards the new pantry. You don’t even have to buy them, simply wash and clean your old food jars and when you need more of a certain ingredient, go to the store for a refill.

We won’t explain the third R since we already went into details about the benefits of recycling in the previous chapter. So, make sure you purchase products that are packaged in recyclable material.

https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1503596476-1c12a8ba09a9?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=eyJhcHBfaWQiOjEyMDd9&auto=format&fit=crop&w=500&q=60

Don’t Let The Water Go to Waste

Most of the world’s population lives in communities where having drinking and running water is not a problem. But the problem is we sometimes forget that water is an important life resource and we take it for granted.

However, saving water at home can help the environment. Wasting too much of this precious liquid means using too much energy. After all, it doesn’t magically appear in your homes. Cleaning and distributing water requires energy and most of the time, people use it more than they actually need it. So, the next time you’re brushing your teeth, make sure you turn off the faucet. Simply, be conscious of the water you’re using and that’s it.

Just make a decision that you will pay more attention to the things you use and how you use them. Lead by example! Make an effort and you might inspire others to do the same. Show your friends how easy it is and they might start behaving in the same way. And with more and more people joining the community, the future of the planet will certainly look much brighter than it does today.