Eco-Friendly College Students: 8 Easy Ways to Go Green

It is hard to argue that our planet today is more at risk than ever before. Hazardous emissions, deforestation, oceans pollution – all these issues make an impact on our environment and these are just the tip of the iceberg.

The good news for everyone concerned about the environment is that we CAN make a change! Eco-friendliness is possible and it starts with small everyday decisions.

Want to know how you can make a difference? In this article, we have collected some of the simplest and yet effective green tips for students. Let’s dive in!

Design vector created by freepik – www.freepik.com

Top 8 Simple “Go Green” Ideas for Students

1. Recycle!

Speaking of plastic, unfortunately, at this point, it is impossible to avoid it completely. No matter how hard you try, some amounts of plastic are unavoidable and there is nothing you can do about it. However, one thing you actually can do is recycle plastic that you can’t avoid!

2. Use Less Power

Another simple way to go green is to cut on your power usage. To get started, try switching off the lighting when you leave rooms. This isn’t hard, but it will make a real difference!

Also, opt for energy-saving LED light bulbs – not only this will help you live in more eco-friendly housing, but it will also help reduce your bills.

3. Choose Eco-Friendly Cleaners

Another simple, yet effective way to go green is to opt for eco-friendly cleaning products. Some of such products may seem too expensive for a student’s budget. However, if you search well, you can always find cheaper alternatives. After all, there are also cheap natural products you can use for cleaning, such as vinegar, lemon, baking soda, etc.

4. Use Less Paper

Deforestation is another huge issue for our environment and one of its main causes is the production of paper. Although the global forest loss seems to drop significantly compared to its peak in 2017, the issue is still real.

An easy way to reduce loss is to start using less paper in your everyday life. A few things you can do for this is to switch to digital textbooks, refuse from using paper towels, etc. Also, a great way to reduce paper use is to start typing your college assignments (or order them from the best uni essay writing service to boost your grades) instead of writing them on paper. These simple tips can help you make a real difference!

eco-landscape-new-york-city-happy-family_9634-473.jpg

5. Walk/Bike

By this time we all know how harmful cars can be for the environment. Emissions released by cars pollute the air and significantly increase your carbon footprint. Thus, the next tip you can use to become more eco-friendly is to bike or walk instead of driving a car.

If you are living on campus or at least nearby, then getting around without a car shouldn’t be a problem at all. However, what if there is no way you can completely refuse from using a car? In that case, you can at least reduce the footprint you are making by using public transport every once in a while or planning to cycle or walk sometimes. Even if you decide to walk or cycle just once in a week, it will already make a huge difference! And as a bonus, you will save some money on travel costs.

6. Buy the Right Goods

Today, it is possible to find pretty much any item made of recycled materials. This includes college supplies, accessories, home supplies, and much more!

7. Use Alternatives to Plastic Bags

Getting back to the plastic use issue, one more tip we have for you is to refuse from plastic bags and opt for fabric totes instead. According to Greenpeace, about 12.7 million tones of plastic bags ended up in oceans. The number is terrifying if you think of all the harm this waste can cause the planet.

To make a difference, eco-friendly students around the world refuse using plastic bags and you can do the same! When going shopping, grab a regular bag with you, or buy a fabric tote. This will help you be more eco-friendly and will save you some money you’d normally spend on buying plastic bags every time you go shopping.

8. Get Yourself a Reusable Water Bottle

It won’t be an exaggeration to say that bottled water is a global ecological disaster. According to EcoWatch, as for 2017, around 50 billion plastic water bottles were used in a year in the US alone. Given the tiny 23% rate of recycling, it is hard to imagine the number of bottles thrown away to the oceans and landfills every year. And these numbers keep growing.

Plastic is one of the biggest threats to our environment. Therefore, if you are looking for ways to be more eco-friendly, one of the best tips we can give you is to invest in a reusable water bottle!

Bottom Line

The environmental situation in the world seems to be getting more and more acute every year. Landfills and oceans are getting polluted, whilst the carbon footprint left by humans is going up. Some people don’t pay much attention to this topic, whereas others claim that we are now standing on the edge of the environmental catastrophe.

Although the real scale of the issue is still not quite clear, there is one thing we can say for sure – the problems are real and we are facing them already. Thus, it is important that each of us puts in a bit effort to make a positive change until it is not too late! Follow the tips from this article to become more eco-friendly yourself!

Sandra Larson is a professional writer and an inspired environmental activist. In her day-to-day life, Sandra strives for maximum eco-friendliness, and, in this article, she shares some of her tips to help students go green with ease.