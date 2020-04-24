Creating An Eco-Friendly Home for Summer

You want to enjoy all that the summer has to offer, but you don’t want to add to your carbon footprint? It can be a tricky balance to strike. As the global population continues to find ways to live more sustainably, homeowners and renters are looking for ways to get the most out of their living space without having a negative effect on their eco-lifestyles. In 2020, there are plenty of ways to ensure that your summer fun isn’t offset by increased use of energy or utilities, and it often takes nothing more than a little awareness to get right. Here’s what you need to know.

Going Greener

Splash out on some plants, and you have some natural air purifiers that become part of the home environment. Plants are great for improving productivity and creativity, but they also help keep your home looking and feeling fresh. You could also get some Short term credit and invest in your garden, planting some fruit and veg that will help cut down on your grocery bills and the number of times you have to head to the shops in your car.

The Staycation

Getting away for the summer is always popular, but travel costs and the higher carbon footprint are causing many people to spend their vacation time at home. Air travel is particularly heavy on carbon emissions, so it’s no surprise that the best way to avoid negatively affecting your sustainability is to stay where you live. Staying at home means you can:

Visit local attractions

Eat out at local restaurants

Have a digital detox

Pamper yourself with local spas

The staycation is the ideal way to have a more eco-friendly summer, and you can get more staycation tips from Huffpost.com.

Water Conservation

We use a lot of water in our homes, and when the weather is hot outside those quick, cold showers can start having a dramatic effect on our water bills. You can save money on your water bills and create less of an environmental impact by simply:

Installing an eco-friendly showerhead

Turn off the tap when brushing your teeth

Use jugs of water kept in the fridge for drinking instead of running water into a glass for a while until it gets cold

Use water collecting buckets for watering plants

This is one of the best ways to ensure that your home is more eco-friendly over the warmer months.

Using Light

Stop turning your interior lights on over the summer. Instead, pull open the curtains, pull up the blinds, and let the summer inside. Take more control over your electricity bills by taking more control over your lighting. Your utility bills are one of the main areas to focus on when it comes to reducing your carbon footprint, and by making greater use of the natural summer light, you get to improve your carbon footprint while getting more of that summer glow. Check regularly with www.emagazine.com to stay up to date with the latest tips.

Having a greener home is remarkably easy, and all it takes is a little research and some planning. Take the time to assess your most common areas of concern and research ways to make those concerns work for you. The more that you can take control of your carbon footprint, the more you’ll find that your costs of living will go down, and that’s always a welcome bonus.