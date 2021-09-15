Green Home Improvements That Lower Your Carbon Footprint

Being mindful of how we live helps protect the planet and improve our quality of life. Leaving a better Earth for future generations is important, but it’s equally relevant to consider how our current quality of life is affecting us and our health. Green home improvement projects reduce your household’s overall energy consumption. They lead to a happier, healthier way of living without sacrificing modern technological conveniences. In fact, you’ll soon discover that technology and sustainability don’t have to be at odds with one another. Read on to discover five environmentally friendly home upgrades worth investing in.

Home Elevator

How can an elevator be eco-friendly? A green home elevator are environmentally conscious and convenient. They provide modern luxury to homeowners while lowering power consumption and increasing floor space. It’s a win-win that will not only make your life easier but also contribute to a more sustainable, accessible home. Personal elevators are beneficial for a number of reasons. For starters, they make your house easier to get around in, especially when lugging heavy loads. If you have elderly or disabled family members, they provide ease of access to every story of the home while minimizing fall risks and accidental injuries. They also allow you to optimize your layout and maximize living space.

Tankless Water Heater

Your water heater consumes power to run, and a traditional boiler model is heavy on energy usage. New thankless water heaters offer a much eco-friendlier solution. They can cut your consumption by half thanks to their on-demand technology. Rather than boiling gallons of water you don’t need in their storage tank, a tankless model only heats up as much water as you use. Another perk of tankless water heaters is the fact that they’re much more compact. Both gas and electric models are mounted on the wall and can be installed indoors or outdoors.

Flooring

Say goodbye to maintenance heavy carpet or wasteful wood floors. Install new green flooring solutions that are both sustainable and recyclable such as bamboo, cork and natural linoleum. These materials all come in a variety of styles and color options that can naturally blend into your home’s existing decor. Many of the materials are also designed to look like wood without actually harming any trees.

Roof

Cool roofs are made from materials that refract rather than absorb heat. Metal and asphalt are two of the most common, and they make it easier to control your indoor air temperature and improve insulation. Traditional roofs are made from dark materials that easily absorb heat. This results in hotter temperatures indoors and a greater demand for air conditioning. Even if you try to run your HVAC as little as possible, your roof could be warming your house quickly and causing your system to run more than it has to.

Energy-Efficient Appliances

Energy Star are the leading line of domestic appliances that can reduce your water and electricity consumption by 10 to 50 percent. Energy Star appliances allow you to lead an eco-friendlier life without having to give up modern amenities. Developed by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy, these products can come from a wide range of top-name manufacturers.