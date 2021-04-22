Happy Earth Day 2021

It’s been a tough year for everyone, but one of the silver linings of the Coronavirus pandemic has been a renewed appreciation of nature and our place in the world. In the U.S., there hasn’t been much to celebrate on Earth Day over the last four years, but reinvigorated American positions of leadership in the global community on climate remediation and the development of green economy have environmentalists looking up.

While mass gatherings may be frowned upon this Earth Day, you can take part in the celebration virtually by tuning in Earth Day Network’s live stream beginning at Noon (Eastern Time) on Thursday April 22. Workshops, panel discussions, and special performances focusing on EarthDay Network’s 2021 theme “Restore Our Earth” will focus attention on emerging green technologies and innovative thinking that can restore the world’s ecosystems.

If you’re interested in climate and environmental literacy, climate restoration technologies, reforestation efforts, regenerative agriculture, equity and environmental justice, citizen science and cleanups, be sure to tune in…