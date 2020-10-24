Here’s How Smoking Could Be Affecting Your Mental Wellbeing

Don’t make the costly mistake of thinking that smoking only affects your physical wellbeing. Cigarettes have a devastating effect on most of the body’s internal systems, but it can also damage your mental health in ways you never thought possible. From increased anxiety to depression and poor self-esteem, the dangers of smoking only increase the more you look into it.

In this guide, we’ll cover some of the ways your smoking habit is likely affecting your mental wellbeing. If you’re a smoker, there’s never been a better time to quit to save both your physical and mental health. With alternative products like tobacco free chew, you can have a genuine tobacco experience without the dangers of tobacco products. It’s time to quit and save your health!

Increased Anxiety

Many smokers believe that smoking actually helps anxiety, and while it might seem that way, the opposite is actually true. You see, smoking actually increases your anxiety; or rather, the withdrawal from nicotine does. Once you’ve finished your cigarette, within just a few hours, your body will go into withdrawal from nicotine. Combined with the stressors of daily life, your anxiety can go through the roof, and the only thing that calms it is a cigarette.

But it’s not because cigarettes are excellent anxiety-relief products. It’s because your brain is hopelessly addicted to nicotine, and every hour spent without it leaves the brain reeling from withdrawal. Withdrawal symptoms can be incredibly unpleasant, from a simple headache to digestive issues and even mood swings.

Turning to cigarettes to alleviate anxiety is like using gasoline to quench a fire. It doesn’t help, it makes things worse, and you’ll end up feeling awful by the end of the day. The bottom line? Smoking doesn’t help anxiety, it increases it.

Some smokers have turned to products like CBD oil to try to offset their anxiety. The best thing to do, however, is to just quit smoking altogether. As long as you’re addicted to nicotine, that anxiety will stay with you.

Poor Self-Esteem

When you think poorly of yourself, it can wreak havoc on your mental health. Self-esteem is often linked to and can be a symptom of conditions like depression. It occurs when a person develops negative feelings about their looks, personality, or themselves as a whole. Smoking can cause such feelings because it can alter your appearance, make you feel sick, and limit your social opportunities.

The truth is, non-smokers don’t usually care to be around smokers. Not only is the smoke dangerous for them, but its odor is altogether unpleasant. It sticks to everything, and non-smokers often find their clothing, hair, and skin smelling like the stuff after only a few minutes around a smoker. If people don’t want to be around you because you smoke, you can begin to feel lonely and isolated. Smoking’s social status isn’t what it was fifty years ago. It’s now widely recognized as a hazard and a liability.

Smoking also causes wrinkles, age lines, age spots, discoloration, poor dental health and hygiene, and other aesthetic complications that can affect your self-esteem. You’ll look older, sicker, and have less energy to do the things you love. How can anyone be truly happy under those conditions?

Smoking and Depression

Smokers are actually more likely to have depression than non-smokers. While the reason behind this is still unclear, there’s a clear correlation between smoking and the condition. Some people with depression use smoking as a crutch to get them through the day, while others simply can’t think clearly without nicotine. Quitting smoking while battling depression is perhaps one of the most difficult things to do, as quitting nicotine is challenging even without a mental health condition.

If you’re battling depression, your cigarette habit isn’t helping your condition. It can lower your self-esteem, your energy, and make you feel sick. None of these things are exactly helpful when you have depression, You’ll already suffer from a poor self-image, lack of energy, and physical symptoms from the condition itself.

The Addiction Itself

Addiction is a powerful adversary, and one that can make you feel like you’re not yourself anymore. Many people have lost their entire lives, families, and identities to addictions. That’s not to say this will occur from nicotine addiction, but it will most certainly affect your quality of life and the relationships with the people you love. Some family members simply don’t want to be around their smoking relatives, whether it’s because they don’t want to be exposed to secondhand smoke or because they simply can’t watch those they love destroy their health.

Taking back your mental health starts with leaving cigarettes behind once and for all. You don’t need them. You are strong and able to excel without the crutch. You can do this!