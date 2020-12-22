How Robots Are Helping The Environment

Robots don’t always get a good rep. They’re depicted in sci-fi movies taking over the world or (more immediately) taking people’s jobs. The truth is, we owe a lot to robots and the people who create them. They do a world of good—quite literally—so it’s about time they get their due. Let’s dive into how we’re using robotics to help the environment and save the planet.

Protecting Oceans

Stated by Ecorobotics, bots can be used to clean up oil spills and fight biofouling. Some of them can even ingest microbes and turn them into energy. A robot can function for months using this method, and generates more energy than it consumes. In non-oil-related cleanup efforts, robots can be used to collect plastic waste—a dire need for our polluted oceans. Robots are slowly helping us reverse this danger.

Helping With Waste Management

Humans constantly produce waste that needs to be disposed of in an environmentally friendly way. Automating waste treatment and recycling procedures can help reduce carbon dioxide emissions that come from these procedures. They can help sort recycled materials more quickly than humans, too, so the products can be put to use sooner.

Robots can also collect sludge and waste materials from industrial tanks—a much safer and efficient alternative to a human employee scrubbing toxic material. They can remove waste and transport it to an appropriate place so it doesn’t seep into our water supply or soil.

Planting Trees

Planting trees helps stop climate change by removing carbon dioxide from the air and releasing oxygen into the atmosphere. Engineers are focusing on robotics that plant fully grown trees—rather than seedlings—because they have a better chance of survival. Forests are incredibly important. Not only do they clean the air, but they also create a thriving habitat for animals; they’re critical to a healthy food chain and ecosystem. Deforestation can easily upset the balance, and robots are helping us prevent this.

Soil Sustainability

Robots are helping to prevent soil erosion as well. Normally, sheet piles are driven into the ground with a pile driver. The process is loud, dangerous for surrounding structures, and requires lots of toxic pollutants to complete the job. With new, eco-friendly vibrational mechanisms, sheet piles can be driven into the ground using minimal gas and energy.

Special bots also help with soil sustainability. They are able to detect chemical levels in the soil so that humans can assess and take proper measures to protect it. Identifying the problem is the first step to a solution, after all.

Let’s Do Our Part to Save the Planet

When we combine the efforts of people and robots in just the right way, we can save the environment. Our world is our only home—we can show it some love by using man-made solutions to clean up our man-made messes, protecting it for the future.