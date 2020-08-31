Increase Energy Efficiency Of Your Home With These Simple Steps

The term energy efficient has been used multiple times, and today, it is even placed on labels and adverts. We’ve all seen it, but what does it really mean to be energy efficient? In general, an appliance is energy efficient when it lasts or works longer than the original version. A suitable device also uses less power while it does more. For example, the old yellow-lighted bulbs used to produce light, but a lot of energy went into waste. The modern energy-saving bulbs provide the same amount of light while reducing heat wastage and use less energy. Below we discuss some of the ways through which you can increase energy efficiency at home.

Why You Need To Be Energy Efficient

While the need for energy efficiency can create a whole topic of discussion, we will touch only some of them briefly in this article. Over the last few decades, energy consumption has grown so fast. The planet’s natural resources are in great danger of being exhausted. Energy efficiency is the best way to manage and limit the growth in energy consumption, both environmental and financial. Conserving energy can help to safeguard the planet and to save enough power for the future. Below are some of the necessary steps to help you increase energy efficiency at home.

1. Using Energy Efficient Bulbs

Energy-efficient bulbs last longer by up to 3 to 25 times compared to the traditional bulbs. Energy-saving bulbs use less electricity to produce the same amount of light as the conventional bulb. Nowadays, the incandescent and inefficient bulbs are being brushed off the market because they release almost 90% of energy as heat. The new energy-efficient bulbs shine brighter, reduce the amount of energy required to power them, and last longer. They are environmentally friendly and lower your electricity bill as you get more out of this common household item.

2. Home Insulation

For substantial energy bill saving, you should consider insulating your home. Your home uses a lot of energy during heating and cooling even after installing a smart thermostat if poorly insulated. You could save up to 15% cost on heating and cooling by considering protecting your home.

Due to air infiltration, your home loses up to 40% of energy. Air leaks, holes, and gaps cause unnecessary high energy bills and put waste to valuable resources. Spray foams are the best alternative because they offer insulation and act as an air sealant/barrier. Spray foam insulation helps you fill gaps and stop leaks in many areas of your home better than fiberglass. Some of the most common spots for air leaks include attic hatches, plumbing wells, open soffits, behind knee walls, windows, and doors. Apart from being energy-efficient, this type of insulation helps combat extreme temperatures and increases your walls’ strength.

3. Investing In Energy Efficient Appliances

Using energy-efficient appliances is another excellent way to limit your electricity consumption. Energy-saving appliances are designed to use less electricity to finish the same task as a traditional one would. Modern tools have energy-efficient models. An excellent take-home is the energy-efficient refrigerators that come with improved insulators and compressors. This allows them to use minimal energy during operation, unlike the older models.

4. Installation of Solar Panels

Over the years, the use of solar panels has been highly encouraged and considered a great way to save on your electrical bills. Many consider turning their energy-efficient home into a green home by powering it with solar energy. Using solar panels, you rely on renewable energy and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. You no longer have to waste your cash on electricity bills anymore for sunlight to be converted into electricity, which is used to power your house. Solar panels have a way of storing excess electricity that they might have produced. The power is sent back to the grid. In most states, you are bound to get paid for the excess energy through a given process known as net metering. After all the energy-efficient upgrades, less electricity will be used and at a lower cost than usual.

5. Smart Thermostat Installation

HVAC systems are a significant source of electricity wastage in your home. For substantial savings, you are advised to cut down such usage and a portion of your bill. With a smart thermostat, you are likely to cut down such costs by programing it to your desired temperature and schedule. Programming your thermostat gives it the chance to automatically adjust itself according to your plan, whether you are in or out. When you are not around, it automatically adjusts itself to a lower temperature, which means that you are using less energy to cool or heat. When you return home, the thermostat can adjust and heat the space as you deem comfortable.

6. Use of Smart Power Strips

When different electronics are close together, such as video, audio, power tools, appliances, and computer systems, power strips are often used. In case of an overload, they have a circuit breaker that automatically interrupts the flow of electricity. Power strips come in handy when you experience a phantom load. Phantom load occurs when electronics that are switched off but still plugged into an outlet continue to consume energy. The phantom load can cost high electricity bills that you can avoid simply by investing in a smart power strip.

You only need to switch your traditional power strips to smart ones. The new power strips shut down power automatically for any appliance that goes into standby mode. Paying the electric bill for power that you are not using is one of the significant losses you might encounter if you do not use a smart power strip. Smart power strips save you money as it increases your home’s energy efficiency.

Before taking the steps outlined above, you should do a home energy audit or evaluation. This will guide you into the energy-efficient upgrades you have to make to cut down the energy consumption rate. An energy audit will also guide you to understand all air leakage points that contribute to energy waste. Throughout this test, inspections done will guide you on what upgrades are more beneficial to you.