International Respect For Chickens Day Celebrates Compassion for Chickens

United Poultry Concerns Urges Positive Action for Chickens in May

Machipongo, VA, USA – On May 4, animal advocates celebrate International Respect for Chickens Day. Launched by United Poultry Concerns in 2005, International Respect for Chickens Day celebrates chickens throughout the world and protests their suffering and abuse in cockfighting, agribusiness, experimental research, and other cruelties.

“We urge everyone to do a compassionate ACTION for chickens, on or around May 4th,” says Karen Davis, president of United Poultry Concerns which promotes the compassionate and respectful treatment of chickens and other domestic fowl.

“A library display, a vegan open house, an informative blog post, or simply talking to family and friends about the plight – and delight – of chickens are great ways to stick up for chickens,” Davis says.

In honor of International Respect for Chickens Day, activists will be organizing creative actions across the U.S. including an International Respect for Chickens Day Protest and Leafleting at Whole Foods Market at 621 E Washington Street in Petaluma, CA and a leafleting at the White House in Washington DC on Sunday, May 7th. To further our message, UPC will advertise International Respect for Chickens Month in San Francisco subway cars featuring our portrait of a mother hen protecting a rescued chick under her wing, stating “What Wings Are For.”

“Happy chickens are cheerful birds, ” says Davis, who maintains a chicken sanctuary in Virginia. “Chickens love the earth and sun, yet millions are sitting in filthy dark buildings on crippled legs breathing polluted air, as described in my book Prisoned Chickens, Poisoned Eggs. My article The Social Life of Chickens shows who chickens truly are.”

United Poultry Concerns urges people to celebrate chickens on the planet instead of the plate. For information, visit United Poultry Concerns at http://www.upc-online.org.