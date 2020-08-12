The Ultimate Camping Checklist For Traveling With A Larger Crew

Exploring the outdoors by camping out is a wonderful way to spend more time in nature with friends and loved ones. There are numerous campgrounds as well as national parks to go camping and get away from the hustle and bustle of daily life. A large part of successful camping has to do with the correct preparation.

This article is our ultimate camping checklist for traveling with a larger crew.

Tents

For a large group of campers, the size of your tents matters. Despite many great choices of tents available on the market, large camping tents are not as common as smaller ones. It can, therefore, be difficult to choose tents that both fit your large group and satisfy all your requirements. The camping location and season are important considerations to make when choosing a tent. Consider the season and weather at the time of your camping trip to choose the right design of the tents and materials.

For instance, ventilation is a key factor to consider when camping during the summer. Other factors that you should keep in mind when choosing your tents are the entrances, inside space, and ceiling height. Depending on the number of campers you plan on having in each tent and their amount of luggage, a family tent with two doors is recommended.

A Dumpster

With a big group of campers, a lot of trash can be produced, and it is your responsibility to make sure you bring a dumpster to handle food waste and other trash. The experts at dumpstercompany.org explain that to keep campsites clean, you must make sure to dispose of your waste properly. For everyone to enjoy camping, each person must understand how humans can negatively affect the environment. To protect the environment, preserve wildlife, and keep camping grounds clean for everyone, be diligent about cleaning up after yourselves.

Sleeping Bags

To enjoy a memorable night out in the wild, campers need proper sleeping bags to get a good night’s sleep. First and foremost, the ideal sleeping bag should be spacious enough for you to stretch out and move comfortably. If it is too tight then it will be very uncomfortable, especially when you are already in a tent that may not have too much space.

There is a range of sleeping bags available, including rectangular bags, semi-rectangular bags, double bags, and kid-sized and mummy bags. Depending on personal preferences and individuals’ needs, campers in your group can try potential sleeping bags out in the store to ensure that they are the right fit for the big camping trip. Important features to look for in sleeping bags are insulation, weight, durability, water-resistance in a damp environment, and how easy it is to pack.

Lanterns

In a dark outdoor environment, light sources are crucial for your group to move around freely in the dark and to be fully prepared in case of an emergency. Two types of lighting commonly used in camping sites are headlamps and lanterns. Headlamps are useful in situations where you need both of your hands such as eating, handling bathroom needs, and hiking. For a large group of campers, lanterns are even more necessary as many campers are expected to share tents and common areas. Lanterns generally have a soft glow, so they allow individual campers to do their own thing without bothering other people.

Camping Stoves

Cooking outdoors can be a lot of fun, especially in large camping crews. One of the fundamental pieces of equipment necessary for cooking is a camping stove. There are various stove models out there, but make sure to check on the cooking and fire regulations where you are camping. Cooking may be banned or there may be restrictions on the size of the stove that you are allowed to use.

Coolers

Without refrigeration, food can go bad quickly, so unless you want to just eat canned food or you plan to hunt during your camping week, you are going to need some way to keep your food fresh. Coolers are highly recommended for large camping groups as you might need to store food in large quantities. Other than the food, coolers are super handy when it comes to cold and drinks and emergency medicine.

Cooking Utensils

If you are only planning on camping for a night or two, then you can get away with taking the bare minimum of cooking utensils, but if you are planning a longer trip, you will need to take practically all the same utensils that you have in your kitchen at home. For big groups, in particular, the availability of your cooking utensils is important for both functional and safety reasons. Cooking utensils are now being offered as a set for camp cooking specifically. It is recommended that you invest in a set of cooking utensils that has knives, cutting boards, tongs, grill utensils, and a can opener.

Eating Utensils

Delicate ceramic plates are inconvenient and easily break on camping trips. Plastic plates, forks, and knives are too environmentally harmful and wasteful. If you care about the environment and enjoy spending time outdoors, you should invest in outdoor tableware. Reusable and good-quality eating utensils are compact, environmentally friendly, and durable and will enable you to enjoy wonderful group meals under the open skies.

Washing Up Basins

Washing dishes after cooking can be tiring and unpleasant when you are on a camping trip as there is no sink or dishwasher and may only be a limited amount of water to use. Fortunately, dishwashing outdoors can be less stressful with the right kind of camping gear. In case your campsite has no available water basins, which most campgrounds do not have, bring your own to clean your dishes. You can take it in turns amongst your group to do the washing up or half the group can prepare and cook the food and the other half do the clean up after.

Camping can be a wonderful experience. With a large crew, you can spend time enjoying the outdoors while creating lovely memories with your fellow campers. Make sure that your camping trip goes as smoothly as possible by bringing the right gear. Follow this ultimate camping checklist to make sure that you have everything covered.