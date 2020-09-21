Lemon Juice Benefits For Your Wellness

There are about a million and one different types of supplements out there that promise consumers to be a panacea and cure all kinds of conditions. Some of the trendiest supplements include things like CBD oil or CBD edibles, Ashwagandha-infused beverages, Turmeric-infused capsules and beverages, and the list goes on. However, with this list of hot and popular products, people tend to forget about the most conventional and not any less effective products that boost one’s wellness. One of these products is definitely lemon and lemon juice specifically. Let’s take a look at the array of benefits of Lemon juice for one’s health.

First of all, lemons are packed full of vitamin C, fibre and several beneficial plant compounds. These nutrients possess several health benefits. In fact, lemons can support heart health, digestive health, and weight control. Some of the benefits of lemons include the following:

Supporting Heart Health

Lemons are a great source of vitamin C. One lemon provides close to 31 mg of vitamin C, which gives about 51% of the required daily intake. Research shows that eating vitamin C-rich products reduces the risk of stroke and heart disease.

However, it is not only the vitamin C that is thought to be beneficial for your heart. The fibre and plant compounds in lemons juice can also lower some risk factors for heart disease. For instance, a study revealed that eating about 24 grams of citrus fibre extract every day for a month can reduce total blood cholesterol levels. Some of the plant compounds found in lemon juice include hesperidin and diosmin, have been found to lower cholesterol as well.

Help With Weight Control

Lemons are often advertised as a weight-loss food, and there are a few theories to back this up. One prevailing theory suggests that the soluble pectin fibre in lemons expands in your stomach, helping you to feel full for longer. That said, not a lot of people eat lemons, some prefer lemon juice which has less of that effect.

Another theory suggests that consuming hot water with lemon juice will help you lose weight. However, drinking water is also known to increase the number of calories you burn, so it might actually be the combination of the two that is helping with weight loss.

Other theories suggest that the compounds in lemons may aid weight loss. Research shows that compounds in lemon extracts might help to prevent or reduce weight gain in several ways. However, there are no studies confirming the weight loss effects of lemon juice in humans.

Kidney Stone Prevention

These are small stones that form when waste products are crystallised, and they build up in your kidneys. It is a common condition, and individuals that get them are often at risk of getting them repeatedly. The Citric acid contained in lemon juice may help to prevent kidney stones by increasing the volume of urine as well as increasing its pH. This will create a less favorable environment for the formation of kidney stones.

Protection Against Anemia

Iron deficiency anemia is a common condition that happens when you don’t get enough iron from your diet. Lemon juice also contains some iron, but it primarily prevents anemia by improving the absorption of iron from plant foods.

The gut absorbs iron from chicken, meat, and fish (known as heme iron) quite quickly. That is not the same when dealing with iron from plant sources (non-heme iron). However, its absorption can be significantly improved by consuming vitamin C and citric acid contained in the lemon juice. Since lemon juice contains both vitamin C and citric acid, it may protect against anaemia by making sure that you absorb as much iron as possible from your diet.

May Reduce The Risk Of Cancer

Consuming a healthy diet that incorporates vegetables and fruits can help to prevent the development of some cancers. Some studies have found that individuals that eat citrus fruit have a lower risk of cancer.

Other studies have suggested that several compounds from lemons could actually kill cancer cells. Some researchers posit that the plant compounds found in lemons, such as naringenin and limonene, can have some anti-cancer effects, but this is just a hypothesis that needs further investigation.

Studies on animals found that D-limonene, a compound that is found in lemon juice, does have anti-cancer properties. A lot of other research studies found that compounds from lemons prevented malignant tumours from developing in the tongue, lungs, and colon. While some chemical compounds from lemons may have anti-cancer potential, no substantial evidence suggests that lemons can fight cancer effectively in humans. It is just thought to reduce the risk.

Improve Digestive Health

Lemon juice is made up of 10% carbs, which are mostly in the form of soluble fibre and simple sugars. The primary fibre in lemon juice is pectin, which is a form of soluble fibre that is linked to multiple health and wellness benefits. It can promote better gut health and slow the digestion of starches and sugars. These effects might result in reduced blood sugar levels as well.