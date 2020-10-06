Migrations Of Sea Turtles
For thousands of miles
having migrated,
soon-to-be mother sea turtles
I marvel at how long you’ve lived
through chances of survival
being less than one percent.
Magnetic mineral particles
within must be what orients
towards Earth’s magnetic field.
You find your way home again
to places of your birth
for the laying of your clutch
in sands of beach protection, nests
for covering the young, those
who will soon set off for night—
hatchlings towards unknown light—
presumed haven that might just be
their distant, guiding moon.
Lynne Goldsmith is an award-winning poet who has been published in Backchannels Journal, Manzanita, Nebo: A Literary Journal, Spillway, Thimble Literary Magazine, Journal for Critical Animal Studies, and elsewhere. Her first book, Secondary Cicatrices, won the 2018 Halcyon Poetry Prize and was a 2019 Finalist in the American Book Fest Awards and a 2020 Human Relations Indie Book Award Gold Winner.