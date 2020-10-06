Migrations Of Sea Turtles

For thousands of miles

having migrated,

soon-to-be mother sea turtles

I marvel at how long you’ve lived

through chances of survival

being less than one percent.

Magnetic mineral particles

within must be what orients

towards Earth’s magnetic field.

You find your way home again

to places of your birth

for the laying of your clutch

in sands of beach protection, nests

for covering the young, those

who will soon set off for night—

hatchlings towards unknown light—

presumed haven that might just be

their distant, guiding moon.

Lynne Goldsmith is an award-winning poet who has been published in Backchannels Journal, Manzanita, Nebo: A Literary Journal, Spillway, Thimble Literary Magazine, Journal for Critical Animal Studies, and elsewhere. Her first book, Secondary Cicatrices, won the 2018 Halcyon Poetry Prize and was a 2019 Finalist in the American Book Fest Awards and a 2020 Human Relations Indie Book Award Gold Winner.