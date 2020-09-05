Drug tests have become a common practice that’s done by organizations, governments, and law enforcement agencies in a bid to ensure that individuals within their circle are drug-free and that they don’t pose any form of threat to the environment or the society at large.

A huge number of people have used drugs at some point in their lives. From marijuana to cocaine to heroin, the list goes on and on. These same people have fears within them that they could get in serious trouble when subjected to a urine drug test as this would detect the drugs from the urine sample they submit in a drug testing lab.

Here’s a look at the science behind a urine drug test:

The Use Of Antibodies

Drug tests typically rely on antibodies in order to spot any illicit substance within the submitted urine sample. Antibodies are derived from the body’s white blood cells. Their role is to help the body fight against pathogens among other threats posed to the body’s immune system.

Since the human body doesn’t know which kinds of threats to expect, it produces millions of antibodies that vary in type in a bid to protect the body against any kind of threat that may come its way.

Testing all these antibodies in a urine drug test can be a cumbersome process. The test, therefore, involves checking specific antibodies that the body has produced as a result of a person using a particular type of drug.

For example, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) being the psychoactive agent present in marijuana prompts the chemists doing the drug test to check for the presence of a metabolite known as THC-COOH which is produced when THC is consumed in the body.

The secret then to passing a urine test is to ensure the metabolites and the natural antibodies do not appear in high amounts in the urine sample that you submit for a drug test.

So What Is The Science Behind Passing A Urine Test?

Below are a few scientific hacks you can use to pass a urine test:

Diluting Your Body Fluids

Drinking fluids such as water, tea, or even detox drinks before going in for a urine test will flood your body system and make it harder to detect the illicit substances. This, however, is quite risky and could easily sell you out.

Delay The Process

Every drug is unique in nature and impacts and exits the body differently. For a urine test, it will take 3 to 5 days for irregular users and 2 to 4 weeks for deep addicts to remove marijuana traces from the body. For cocaine, it will 3 to 5 days, heroin will take 3 to 4 days, Opiates will take 2 to 3 days, Methamphetamine and Amphetamines will take 1 to 3 days, PCP will take 3 to 7 days while Ecstasy will take 24 hours.

Waiting for these durations before taking a urine test can help clear the illicit substances from the system.

Switch The Urine Sample

Rather than risking it out with your real urine which will sell you out as a drug user, you can switch out the sample and instead use synthetic urine that is a replica of the real urine and has all the components present in real human urine.

Fake pee as is commonly known will produce drug-free results and ensure that your drug test record is clean.