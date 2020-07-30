Recycling In The 1930s

WASTE

It is estimated that about 1.3 billion tons of food are wasted globally each year.

That is about one third of what is produced for human consumption.

Little research has been done on what amount of wear people get from the clothes they buy. However, one survey in the UK found that the average piece of clothing bought by women was worn just 7 times!

Therefore, saving the planet requires a massive reduction in waste.

FLOUR BAGS

During the Great Depression that begun in the United States, unemployment rose to 25% and people found it hard to survive. There was very little waste and recycling was prevalent. The big white cotton bags used to hold flour were never discarded but used for a variety of purposes.

This poem was written by a young girl in those tough days: