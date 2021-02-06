The UN estimates that one and a third billion tons of food is wasted every year. To put this in perspective, that’s roughly a third of all food produced. The upside is that this means we can literally feed everyone in the world, if we reduce food waste. On the other hand, it means we’re wasting a massive amount of land, labor and fertilizer producing food that isn’t consumed. This is why reducing food waste can help save the environment. Here are a few things you can do personally to address this problem.

Make the Most of Your Leftovers

Many of us throw out the food left over from a meal. Composting it isn’t always an option, whether due to space or time constraints. However, you can learn how to reuse leftovers in everything from stews to sandwiches to stir-fry. Some of the things you can do with leftover salmon include kabobs and stir-fry. Leftovers from a meal can also be stored in the fridge as a lunch the next day, if the food equals one full meal by itself for one person or with sides.

Buy Less

This approach can have its pros and cons. If you buy smaller portions, you may end up using more packaging. If you buy less food overall per trip, you may make more trips. A balanced approach is buying smaller portions when eating out and buying smaller packages when you’re shopping.

Cook More on Your Own

The average American restaurant serves massive portions of food. You’ll generally use less food making your own burger and fries than if you order it at a restaurant. And you’re free to reuse the leftovers without feeling awkward asking for a to-go box. If there is leftover beef, you can chop it up for use in fajitas or feed it to your pets. Furthermore, you’re not creating the same waste that goes with the carry-out box.

Save Later Courses for Later

Instead of making dinner and dessert, just make dinner. Have something in mind like fruit compote or cookies you can serve for dessert if others want it, but don’t put it on the table along with dinner. One benefit of this approach is that people are more likely to finish their meal rather than rush to eat dessert. A second benefit is that your ingredients for dessert remain in their shelf-stable form instead of going to waste if no one wants it.

Another way you could reduce food waste is by serving the meal at one time instead of having three to five courses served later. Everyone knows what is available and doesn’t skip food they’d otherwise eat hoping there is something better coming along.

Be Willing to Share

Did you buy several canned goods on sale you have decided you don’t like? Donate it to the food bank rather than throwing it away. Did you serve a buffet to guests and have a lot left over? Ask others if they’d like to take some home. You could even have reusable Tupperware containers available for that very purpose.