Space Debris: The Growing Threat to Earth’s Orbital Environment (and What’s Being Done)

As humanity’s reliance on space technology increases, the issue of space debris has emerged as a significant concern for the sustainability of our orbital environment. Space debris, which includes defunct satellites, spent rocket stages, and fragments from collisions, poses a growing threat to operational satellites and future space missions. This article will explore the current state of space debris, its risks, and the innovative solutions being developed to mitigate these dangers. Readers will gain insights into the statistics surrounding space debris, its impact on satellite operations, the technologies being employed for debris removal, and the international regulations governing this pressing issue. By understanding the complexities of space debris management, we can appreciate the importance of sustainable practices in preserving our orbital environment.

Current Statistics and Growth Trends

The accumulation of space debris has reached alarming levels, with estimates suggesting that there are over 36,500 pieces of debris larger than 10 cm orbiting Earth. This number has increased significantly over the past decade, primarily due to the rise of mega-constellations, which are large groups of satellites launched for global internet coverage. The growth trends indicate that without effective management strategies, the density of space debris will continue to escalate, leading to a higher risk of collisions. The potential for catastrophic events increases as the number of operational satellites rises, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive space debris management solutions.

Indeed, the proliferation of mega-constellations introduces significant new risks to the orbital environment, as highlighted by recent research.

Mega-Constellations: Growing Collision Risks & Orbital Threats



The rapid development of mega-constellations risks multiple tragedies of the commons, including tragedies to ground-based astronomy, Earth orbit, and Earth’s upper atmosphere. Using simple models, we also show that untracked debris will lead to potentially dangerous on-orbit collisions on a regular basis due to the large number of satellites within mega-constellation orbital shells. The total cross-section of satellites in these constellations also greatly increases the risk of impacts due to meteoroids. De facto orbit occupation by single actors, inadequate regulatory frameworks, and the possibility of free-riding exacerbate these risks. International cooperation is urgently needed, along with a regulatory system that takes into account the effects of tens of thousands of satellites.



Satellite mega-constellations create risks in Low Earth Orbit, the atmosphere and on



Earth, M Byers, 2021

Impact of Space Debris on Satellites and Space Operations

Space debris poses a direct threat to the safety and functionality of satellites and other space operations. Collisions with debris can result in significant damage, leading to the loss of valuable assets and disrupting critical services such as communication, navigation, and weather forecasting. For instance, the 2009 collision between an Iridium satellite and a defunct Russian satellite created thousands of debris fragments, illustrating the potential for catastrophic outcomes. Satellite operators have implemented various preventive measures, including collision avoidance maneuvers and enhanced tracking systems, to mitigate these risks. However, the long-term implications for space missions remain concerning, as the increasing density of debris complicates future launches and operations.

Space Debris Removal Technologies and Innovations

Innovative technologies are being developed to address the growing problem of space debris. Active debris removal (ADR) methods are at the forefront of these efforts, aiming to capture and deorbit defunct satellites and large debris pieces. Some of the most promising technologies include:

Harpoons and Nets: These devices are designed to capture debris and safely deorbit it. Robotic Arms: Equipped on spacecraft, these arms can grasp and maneuver debris for removal. Laser Systems: Ground-based or space-based lasers can be used to nudge debris into lower orbits, where it will eventually burn up in the atmosphere.

These technologies represent a significant step forward in space debris management, but their implementation requires international cooperation and regulatory frameworks to ensure safety and effectiveness.

Active Debris Removal Methods

Active debris removal methods focus on capturing and removing large pieces of debris from orbit. These methods include the use of nets, harpoons, and robotic arms, which can physically grasp and deorbit defunct satellites or large fragments. The effectiveness of these technologies depends on precise targeting and maneuvering capabilities, which are still under development.

The RemoveDEBRIS mission exemplifies these efforts, demonstrating key active debris removal technologies in orbit.

RemoveDEBRIS Mission: Active Space Debris Removal Technologies



Since the beginning of the space era, a huge amount of debris has progressively been generated. Most of the objects launched into space are still orbiting the Earth and today these objects represent a threat as the presence of space debris incurs risk of collision and damage to operational satellites. A credible solution has emerged over the recent years: actively removing debris objects by capturing them and disposing of them. This paper provides an update to the mission baseline and concept of operations of the EC FP7 RemoveDEBRIS mission drawing on the expertise of some of Europe’s most prominent space institutions in order to demonstrate key active debris remove (ADR) technologies in a low-cost ambitious manner. The mission will consist of a microsatellite platform (chaser) that ejects 2 CubeSats (targets). These targets will assist with a range of strategically important ADR technology demonstrations including net capture, harpoon capture and vision-based navigation using



An in-orbit active debris removal mission-REMOVEDEBRIS: Pre-Launch update, G Aglietti, 2015

Emerging Technologies in Debris Cleanup

Emerging technologies in debris cleanup are being explored to enhance the efficiency of removal operations. Concepts such as using small satellites equipped with propulsion systems to rendezvous with debris and either capture or deorbit it are gaining traction. Additionally, advancements in tracking systems are improving the ability to monitor and predict debris trajectories, allowing for more effective removal strategies.

International Space Debris Regulations and Policies

The management of space debris is governed by a complex framework of international regulations and policies. Key treaties, such as the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, establish principles for the responsible use of outer space, including the need to avoid harmful interference with space activities. National regulations also play a crucial role in debris management, with countries like the United States and members of the European Space Agency (ESA) implementing guidelines for satellite design and end-of-life disposal. The United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (UN COPUOS) is actively working to develop comprehensive guidelines to address the growing threat of space debris, emphasizing the importance of international collaboration in ensuring the sustainability of space activities.

Key International Treaties

Several key international treaties govern space activities and debris management. The Outer Space Treaty, the Convention on Registration of Objects Launched into Outer Space, and the Space Debris Mitigation Guidelines are foundational documents that outline the responsibilities of space-faring nations. These treaties emphasize the need for responsible behavior in space and the importance of minimizing debris generation.

National Regulations on Space Debris

Countries have begun to implement national regulations to address space debris. For example, the United States has established guidelines for satellite operators to ensure that defunct satellites are deorbited within a specified timeframe (25 years). Similarly, the European Union is developing regulations to promote sustainable practices in satellite design and operation, aiming to reduce the risk of debris generation.

Space Debris Cleanup Initiatives and Sustainability

Various initiatives are underway to promote the cleanup of space debris and enhance sustainability in space operations. Organizations and space agencies are collaborating on projects aimed at developing effective debris removal technologies and strategies. These initiatives not only focus on removing existing debris but also emphasize the importance of designing satellites with end-of-life disposal in mind. Sustainable practices, such as using materials that minimize debris generation and implementing deorbiting mechanisms, are becoming increasingly important in satellite design.

Overview of Current Cleanup Initiatives

Current cleanup initiatives include projects led by space agencies like NASA and ESA, which are exploring various debris removal technologies. These initiatives aim to demonstrate the feasibility of active debris removal and establish best practices for future operations. Collaborative efforts among international partners are essential to ensure the success of these initiatives.

Sustainability Benefits of Debris Removal

The removal of space debris offers significant sustainability benefits, including the preservation of the orbital environment for future generations. By actively managing debris, we can reduce the risk of collisions and ensure the continued functionality of critical satellite services. Additionally, sustainable practices in satellite design and operation contribute to the long-term viability of space exploration and utilization.

How Individuals Can Support These Initiatives

Individuals can support space debris cleanup initiatives by advocating for responsible space practices and raising awareness about the importance of sustainability in space operations. Engaging with organizations focused on space sustainability and supporting policies that promote debris management can contribute to a safer orbital environment for all.