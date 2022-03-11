Spine Pain: Discover the Different Causes of Pain in This Area and How To Manage It

Spinal discomfort in the lower back and cervical regions is quite common, and it is typically the source of many missed workdays. Lumbar muscle strains and sprains most commonly cause low back discomfort. The thoracic spine may also produce discomfort, but it is far less likely to be damaged because it is considerably stiff than the lumbar and cervical spines.

Furthermore, the lumbar and cervical spine are prone to strain because of their weight-bearing role and participation in twisting and bending movements. Muscular fibers in the lower back are strained or ripped, resulting in lumbar muscle tension. Ligaments, the tight bands of tissue that keep bones together, are stretched abnormally in lumbar sprains. Both of these things can happen as a result of a severe accident or prolonged misuse.

The soft tissues of the lumbar spine become inflamed when it is strained or injured. Pain and muscular spasms might result from this inflammation. Despite the fact that lumbar strain or sprain can be quite painful, neither generally needs neurosurgical intervention.

Spinal discomfort might be caused by more severe issues that may necessitate surgical intervention. The most common symptom is spinal discomfort that extends into the arms, legs, or around the rib cage from the back into the anterior chest.

Symptoms of Spinal Pain

Non-surgical low back, cervical, and thoracic pain generally affects the central soft tissue and does not radiate into the arms, chest, or legs. Pain radiating from the spine into the limbs or chest wall, on the other hand, indicates pinching of the nerves in the spine, which may need a surgical opinion if non-surgical symptomatic therapy fails to ameliorate the condition within days to weeks.

Other symptoms are as follows:

Stiffness in the lower back limits range of motion.

Stiffness and discomfort make it difficult to maintain proper posture.

Muscle spasms that occur during exercise or during rest for a maximum of 10-14 days

Motor function loss, such as the ability to tiptoe or heel walk, is noticeable.

Non-Surgical Treatment

Reduced activity and even bed rest for a brief period of time, generally one to three days, can be used to treat strains, sprains, and even structural neural compression caused by disc herniations.

This must be done at the earliest since extended bed rest can result in a loss of muscular strength and stiffness, which can exacerbate pain and suffering. If the pain is mild to severe, the first medical therapy is usually non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) medicine. Muscle relaxants and narcotic medications might be added or substituted in situations with more severe pain complaints.

You can find various treatment methodologies for spine pain in Fort Washington. The doctor may suggest physical treatment. The therapist will conduct a complete examination, which will result in a treatment plan tailored to the needs of individuals with spinal pain when paired with the doctor’s diagnosis.

Pelvic traction, light massage, cold and heat therapy, ultrasound, electrical muscle stimulation, and stretching exercises are all options for treatment.