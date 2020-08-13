Three Steps To Success When Studying At University

Most European universities have a long and interesting history. The most prestigious ones gained their reputation for many centuries, so the enrollment process usually takes a lot of effort from the students. Many institutions in the United States and Great Britain have a huge list of requirements for admission. Unless you want to constantly pay for an essay and tests, read these tips on how to succeed when studying at university.

What Does University Teach Us?

According to British economist John Maynard Keynes, the social role of universities is to develop intelligence and character by improving students’ skills in thinking and communication. If someone receives such a basis, then it is much easier to master any chosen profession.

University studying reflects your personal ideas about the world — even if you receive them only through intensive reading and processing of other people’s thoughts. With the help of studying, you learn to compare facts and statements from different sources, build arguments, make your knowledge clearer and more systematized. This is the reason why many universities have such high expectations for admission candidates.

How to Succeed at University?

Science and engineering, nutrition and health, family and relationship, ecology and environmental protection, marketing, and advertising– all these and other subjects are studied at university. If you do not know how to clearly express your thoughts, and analyze the reasons, consequences, advantages, and disadvantages of various topics — all these should be primarily learned before the admission. Then, you can proceed to the following steps:

1) Think Critically

To complete courses and pass the tests, you need to think differently, train critical thinking, analyze the situation, and consider it from different opinions. Start with this simple exercise:

Each time you agree or disagree with someone, highlight three (or more) reasons why you support or don’t support this opinion;

When voicing your point of view, highlight a few arguments why others should agree with it;

Think about the problems and how to solve them, find the advantages and disadvantages of the phenomena and objects that surround you.

Your task is not only to voice an opinion and your position but also to learn how to prove it and clearly deliver it. Once you have formed an opinion, immediately answer the question: “Why do I think so?” and then express your ideas, arguments, and examples.

2) Discuss

If you have any difficulties during studying, discuss the issues with other people. Talk to your professors, parents, or other students. Ask them to express an opinion, highlight the pros, and cons, offer solutions. Remember that their valuable experience can really help you to solve various issues. However, you are the only person responsible for the result.

3) Read and analyze

You will not learn how to pass exams if you read the posts of a popular Instagram blogger. To study the subject, you need to read quality literature and perform all the tasks related to studying. You need to learn how to identify the main ideas of the lectures and come up with your own ideas.

Finally, if you do not know how to play the violin, you will not learn it if you only think and talk about it. To play, you need to spend hours in practice. It also applies to university studying: you will not learn how to study well unless you do it regularly. To master academic skills, you need to work hard every day. After all “you just have to keep putting one foot in front of the other”, as the old proverb says.