Environmentally Friendly Ways to Enjoy Some Time Off With Your Family

A large percentage of the world’s population is very concerned about global warming, cutting down their emissions, and completely stopping pollution. If you have only recently become concerned with the environment, then it’s highly likely that you won’t know which activities are environmentally friendly, and which aren’t. With summer fast approaching, it’s important that you learn about these activities so that you can occupy your family’s time and make the most out of your first summer without COVID-19 restrictions.

This article will tell you about a few environmentally friendly ways that you can enjoy some time off with your family:





Kayaking

Kayaking is a great way of enjoying time off with your family. If you haven’t ever been kayaking before (or don’t know what it is), then it is really no different to rowing, except it is usually much more intense. If you do intend upon getting involved and are beginners, then you need to invest in the best pedal kayak that you can find, not just for you, but also for your family members. Pedal kayaking is much simpler than ordinary kayaking and considerably safer. It is possible to find two-man kayaks, which might be cheaper for you to buy. If you are going to take up ordinary kayaking then you should all definitely take a few classes in it first, just for safety purposes.

Cycling

Cycling is another outdoor sport that’s extremely environmentally friendly, especially if you buy a used or second-hand bicycle. Cycling doesn’t need much explanation, it’s likely something that you are already familiar with. You can cycle in urban areas and out in the countryside, though it’s usually a lot more fun cycling around nature reserves and reservoirs. It is also possible to rent a bicycle and take it out on a trail, which is a cheaper option than buying everybody’s bicycles if you have a very large family.

Hiking

Hiking is a lot of fun and involves traversing the countryside, climbing large hills and cliffs, and spending a lot of time outdoors. Not only is hiking good for your mental health, but also your physical health. While it is harder to derive health benefits from hiking than it is, say, running or jogging, it is still possible. Hiking is a great way to get outdoors and appreciate nature’s beauty. The best part about hiking is that it’s completely free of charge. You can park your car and hike anywhere, as long as it is an approved hiking trail and not somebody’s private property.

Gardens

Botanical gardens are another effective way of spending time outdoors, though visiting a botanical garden is hardly exercise, and it can be quite expensive. Most large cities and towns have their own botanical gardens. If you are a fan of gardening and botanical gardens, then you might want to consider buying an annual pass for one of these gardens, because then you will likely be able to access it for free whenever you want to return. Botanical gardens usually also have cafés, picnic zones, and other attractions, allowing you to make a day out of visiting one.

Climbing

Mountain climbing is a very intense sport, best-suited to teenagers rather than young children. If you have teenagers then taking them mountain climbing is a great way to get them fit and in shape. Climbing can be practised at an indoor climbing zone. It’s very important that you take your family to an indoor climbing zone first so that they can familiarise themselves with climbing. Taking them out to a large cliff or a mountain when they have never been climbing before is a very bad idea and could result in them injuring themselves.





Birdwatching

Birdwatching is a very relaxed outdoor hobby, which involves finding a spot to set up camp and then spotting different types of birds. If your children are interested in biology, then this will be a very fun activity for them. Birdwatching can be quite challenging because it requires those participating to be able to identify the different bird calls. It also requires very good eyes (and a set of binoculars). Birdwatching, like hiking, is completely free. You don’t need to pay, although you probably do need to invest in some books.

Camping

Camping is a fun outdoor activity, which can be free. If you are going camping, you have the option of camping for free on a nature reserve or park, or you can pay to access a camping site. If you are taking lots of young children then the latter option is the best, because at a park or nature reserve there’s seldom a warden present at all times to maintain wildlife. If you live in an area with lots of wild, predatory animals, then you don’t want to set up camp without supervision, because it could result in you being attacked or injured.

Rambling

Rambling is a variant of hiking, which just involves walking through fields, woodland, and the countryside. You can make rambling very exciting for you and your family, however. Some people ramble for hundreds of miles, camping along the way (almost like a pilgrimage). If you set yourself an end destination, and a start one, then begin walking with your family, then you’re bound to have a fun time. There shouldn’t be any time limit, you finish when you finish. This is a great way to enjoy the outdoors and to instil a love of the countryside in your children.

Fitness

Fitness is very important. If you want your children to grow up to be strong adults, then you need to teach them a love of fitness at a young age. Fitness can be practised outdoors or inside, but with summer approaching it’s far better to practise it outdoors. If you have young children, then why not take them out into the garden or into a park to practise fitness. Teach them about callisthenics, running, and other activities. They will then adopt these exercises and take them into adulthood with them.

If you have a large family and want to get outdoors with them, then you need to consider environmentally-friendly activities. The natural environment is in a bad state at the moment, it’s time that we changed that. This article’s activities are all low-impact and environmentally friendly, meaning you can do them without feeling guilty about affecting the environment.