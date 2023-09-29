Top Tips for Becoming a More Environmentally Aware Consumer

Modern consumers are presented with a wealth of options when it comes to purchasing goods and using specific services. However, many consumers are not aware of their own spending power and how their purchasing activities can influence future market trends. The power of “voting with your wallet” can shape the ongoing activities of companies and product ranges that are available to consumers. In an age where environmental issues and the subject of sustainable practices are more widely understood, companies need to modify their offerings to consumers to ensure that they are assisting in the fight to reduce the emerging impacts of climate change and environmental damage. In this article, there is a focus on how consumers can take positive action to change their habits or purchasing patterns to become more environmentally aware and responsible.

Take advantage of employee benefits programs

Many organizations now offer their employees comprehensive employee benefits schemes as part of their overall remuneration packages for the workforce. Companies such as Firstline and other benefits providers offer a card-based scheme that encourages staff to make healthy lifestyle choices. Whilst this may include various healthcare benefits (such as vision, hearing and other forms of healthcare), they commonly have grocery options that encourage staff to make healthy food choices. This may include the ability to shop in stores that source locally produced food items that have not been transported over significant distances to reach the shop. Staff should take advantage of such schemes, especially when they encourage buying local produce, as these products may have resulted in the production of lower levels of CO2 in terms of transporting them to the point of sale. In addition, many of these benefits programs take advantage of working with independent grocery firms that also put value on sustainable methods of production and locally sourced products. Choosing to use these benefits cards and focusing your spending on outlets that adopt sustainable practices within the schemes can be a key way to encourage environmentally conscious businesses to flourish.

Eradicate short car journeys

For many people, car ownership is a necessity, as it allows them to commute to work and travel distances according to their own personal schedules. However, it is estimated that 52% of all vehicle journeys were made for distances of less than three miles. This could include a short journey to local shops or meeting with friends and family. In these situations, it is far more beneficial and less impactful on the environment to travel on foot or by bike. Both these methods are completely green and do not result in CO2 emissions or particulates being released into the atmosphere. In addition, walking or biking whenever possible will boost your health and fitness levels.

Consider freecycling

Consumers will routinely replace old products and appliances when undertaking home improvement activities, but in many cases, the items that are no longer used are put out for collection by waste removal services or local councils. Whilst many are saved from ending up in landfill sites, as recycling initiatives become more popular, another sustainable option is to consider freecycling these goods. As the name implies, freecycling is where goods are given to other consumers for free and continue to be used by the next owner. This practice takes demand away from the creation of new products and appliances and can help to reduce energy consumption in manufacturing and the production of CO2.