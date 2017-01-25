Week One in Trump V. Environment

His first week in office isn’t even over and Donald Trump has already managed to alienate environmentalists and start steering the country away from a more secure and economically viable energy future.

On Monday, the Trump administration signed an Executive Order pulling the U.S. out of the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP), a 12 nation trade deal that creates a free-trade zone for countries bordering the Pacific Ocean. Greens never liked TPP because it presumed that stringent U.S. environmental regulations are barriers to free trade and could be ignored for the sake of spurring imports and exports. But environmentalists’ antipathy towards TPP only exists as long as we have our own strong environmental regulations in place here at home. If Trump really does declaw the EPA and slash environmental regulations across the board for U.S. companies as threatened, pulling out of TPP becomes purely an economic argument.

With Trump wasting no time implementing his right-wing agenda, environmentalists are left to scramble to respond. Greens’ best hope for keeping the Trump administration in check might just be through the lever of the courts, but lawsuits take time, something we may not have much of. In the meantime, it may be time to start thinking about ways to cut our individual carbon footprints since the federal government won’t be doing it for us.