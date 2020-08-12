Want To Try Fishing? Here’s How To Prepare 

Fishing is a great family vacation activity that you can do on any random weekend, and you will get to bond with friends and loved ones. With fishing, you will have plenty of stories to share since the entire experience is filled with the unexpected. The weather could be unpredictable, and you don’t know what to expect when you set the bait.

Despite the unpredictable nature of fishing, we will look at the essential things you need to bring with you and how to prepare for that awesome fishing trip.

Identify the Right Spot

The most crucial part of the preparation involves identifying the right fishing spot. If you plan on camping, ensure that you set a campsite that can accommodate everyone you are bringing along. The best fishing spots are often in deep waters; therefore, ensure that you pick a place that you can easily access in case of bad weather or an accident.

Practice Casting

Learn how to cast a bait caster and a spinning rod accurately. On the fishing day, you will have to place the bait, a few feet away from the striking zone; without experience, you will miss out on tons of opportunities. If you intend to use plastic baits such as craws, Senkos, or worms, do not jerk. Some anglers find it difficult to differentiate a snag from a bite, and as a result, the bait leaves the striking zone. If you’re after a big bass, pike, or muskie, you need the best baitcasting rod with plenty of backbone, excellent guides to protect your line, and the ability to throw heavy lures on the most robust lines you can buy. Online reviews can help in choosing the best baitcasting rod and will help you find a reasonably priced rod. With the right baitcasting rod and proper training, you will have confidence and successful fishing experience.

Have All Fishing Gear

It’s essential to have all fishing gear ready before you start your journey. Begin by cleaning those dusty fishing gear, then repair the damaged ones. Besides, you should purchase supplies that you lack, organize fishing tackle, and spool the lines on reels. By completing these chores, you will be ready for success, and it will also prevent downtime due to insufficient supplies or gear problems.

Have Protective Shoes

It’s always advisable to wear shoes that shield your field while on the excursion. Most of the time, hooks might fall, and if you step on them, you will have a painful experience or an emergency situation.

Restock Essential Supplies and Organize Tackle

You will need to fill the tackle tray compartments, sort the soft bait packages, inspect the baits, sharpen the hooks, label all trays to enable you to identify the contents, and check every tackle tray to ensure that terminal tackles and the right lures are in order. Also, using a damp cloth, clean all bags, trays, and tackle boxes. Once you are done with organizing the tackle, purchase all items that are missing. Besides, ensure that you have insect repellents, sunscreen, fish attractants. Clean and inspect floating devices, waders, and rain gears. If any of them is expired or damaged, get new ones. Besides, you should have the right boating gear, proper clothing, and essential tools. If you intend to use your boat, you will have to prepare it by servicing it and performing routine maintenance. Also, ensure that you renew your fishing license and boat registration before setting off.

Know the Species that are Available at the Fishing Spot

Don’t make a mistake and show up with the wrong bait on the fishing day. Some newbies tend to make a mistake and show up with any bait without analyzing the fish species found in the water body. For instance, you might show up topwater frogs, and the fish are afraid of the bait. It will be a disaster at the end of the day. Try reading fishing reports and analyze the type of fish that frequently gets caught in the water body. Also, study the fishing tips and tricks that will help you find more fish.

Purchase the Right Bait

You can purchase crickets, redworms, nightcrawlers, or minnows from a local bait shop. However, it would be exciting if you caught the fish on your own, but being a newbie, you can never take chances. If you don’t trust bait shop products, you can look for crickets and earthworms under litter bins. Also, you might find crayfish under stream rocks, which you will use as bait.

Learn How to Handle Tides

If you plan to go fishing on the shores, then it would be appropriate if you learn about tides. You will have different fishing experiences with different tides. On some beaches, fish thrive when there is a flood and die on the ebb. You should learn from internet forums, how fish in a given water body behave when there is a tide. Besides, you can scout the beach when there is low tide and study the fish behavior before you go fishing. As you scout, you will spot fish-holding features that are present on the beach, such as sandbanks and gullies. The features might help you capture more fish when there is poor weather or when there is a tide.

Prepare Coolers

Some fishing charters require that you catch and release the fish when you go fishing. However, if you intend to stock the fish that you have caught, then a cooler might be an added bonus. Some fishing charters will provide you with a cooler, but you will need to have your own, that you can use to transport the fish to your home.

Fishing will help you bond with family members, and you will cherish every moment you spend with them. However, you should not be held back by a lack of experience or knowledge of fish. This guideline will help remove the roadblock, and as a new person in the field, you will be ready for an exciting fishing excursion.