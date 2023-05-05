What Is Crypto Lending And How It Works?

Crypto lending is becoming more popular due to accessibility worldwide and easier application procedures. Check out this article to learn how a typical crypto or Bitcoin loan works and how to apply for one.

What Is Crypto Lending?

Crypto lending is a service that enables people or institutions to lend their cryptocurrency to borrowers in exchange for a fee. The concept is similar to traditional lending, except that digital currencies are used. It allows investors to generate passive income by putting their idle crypto to use.

A platform that works as a third party between lenders and borrowers secures the process. Such platforms connect borrowers with lenders eager to lend their assets for interest. The platform determines the loan’s interest rate, and the lender and borrower agree on the terms. When the loan is paid off, the lender receives their crypto plus the agreed-upon interest.

Cryptocurrency lending has gained more popularity lately since it offers benefits to borrowers (potentially high returns) and borrowers (no need to go through credit history checks). Crypto lending platforms offer much greater interest rates than regular savings accounts because interest rates are determined by market demand. Interest rates might vary significantly depending on the platform and the cryptocurrency being lent.

One of the biggest benefits for borrowers is that they don’t have to sell their crypto assets. For instance, people who need money fast often use their extra funds or sell assets to get them. With Bitcoin loans, it’s no longer necessary to sell digital assets.

There are a few risks related to crypto lending. Lenders and borrowers should choose platforms wisely. Moreover, the volatility of digital currencies can make determining the true value of the assets used as collateral challenging.

Types of Crypto Loans

The topic of crypto loans is more complicated than one would assume. There is more than just one type of crypto loan. These are the loans you may expect to take out on a lending platform:

Secured crypto loans.

Unsecured crypto loans.

Crypto-to-crypto loans.

Crypto-backed loans.

Fiat loans.

Secured Crypto Loans

Borrowers must submit cryptocurrency as security for this type of loan. To reduce the lender’s risk, the collateral is worth more than the loan amount. In case of default, the lender has the option to liquidate the collateral to get back their funds. Because of the collateral requirement, these loans often have lower interest rates, which is more beneficial for borrowers and safer for lenders.

Unsecured Crypto Loans

Because no collateral is required from the borrower, this type of loan is a riskier option for lenders. Unsecured cryptocurrency loans typically have higher interest rates than secured loans for obvious reasons: it’s a riskier option. However, this solution works for borrowers if they have a history of repaying their debts: like in traditional financial systems.

Crypto-To-Crypto Loans

Individuals can use this form of loan to borrow one type of cryptocurrency for another. Individuals must return such loans with interest over a certain period. Moreover, the borrower is free to use the borrowed crypto for any purpose. Thus, no explanation is required.

Crypto-Backed Loans

The borrower promises their crypto assets as collateral and obtains a loan based on the collateral’s value. The borrower keeps ownership of the crypto assets and has the option to reclaim them once the loan is paid off. If it’s not, then the lender may sell the collateral to get their funds with interest.

Fiat Loans

As you may have guessed from the name, borrowers can receive fiat currency for their cryptocurrencies. The borrower may spend the funds for any purpose, and the loan is normally returned with interest over a specified time period. These loans are handy for people who need money but do not want to sell their crypto assets.

Crypto Lending Risks

There are many risks related to crypto lending. Borrowers and lenders should understand these risks before engaging in crypto loans. The list of risks is as follows:

Market risks. The crypto market is extremely volatile, so unexpected reductions in crypto prices might cause collateral values to fall below the loan amount.

Counterparty risk. Crypto lending platforms function as third parties between borrowers and lenders, but users must choose them wisely. There is always a risk of scam websites.

Default risk. Borrowers may default on their debts if they can’t evaluate their abilities to repay loans. While some platforms provide default insurance, it may not cover the entire loan amount. The only safety option is asking for collateral.

Regulatory risks. The legal landscape is changing, and adjustments in laws and regulations might impact the profitability of crypto lending services.

Cybersecurity risks. Cyber-attacks and hacks are a threat to the blockchain technologies on which crypto is based. A platform breach might result in the loss of borrower and lender data, or worse, funds loss.

Be aware of these risks, whether you’re borrowing or lending.

Crypto Lending Benefits

As one may assume from the description of the crypto lending process, one of the biggest advantages of using this solution for borrowers is that there is no need to undergo credit checks. The only exception is if you’re not offering collateral. However, it’s not the best idea to opt for unsecured crypto loans, given high-interest rates.

Overall, this financial solution has the following benefits:

The return of collateral when the debt is repaid.

No credit checks.

No prepayment penalties.

Access to crypto loans worldwide.

Many people with crypto assets start using this option to gain funds whenever they need them. It’s also critical to note that this solution helps people who don’t have access to conventional financial systems and their benefits.

How To Get A Crypto Loan?

If you’re determined to apply for a crypto loan, here’s a step-by-step instruction:

Select a reputable and trustworthy crypto lending platform provider that suits your requirements.

Create an account and undergo a verification procedure.

Deposit the required collateral (if applicable), or choose the amount and type of cryptocurrency to borrow.

Carefully read and accept the loan terms (if you’re satisfied with them). These terms include period, collateral amount, interest rate, and other conditions.

Receive the loan amount. It could be in crypto or fiat currencies.

Repay the debt and get the collateral back.

Note: the process may be different, depending on the platform you’re using. However, this is the general instruction that should help you understand how the process works.