What Is Green Packaging? A Guide for Entrepreneurs

What’s one way to have a thriving business? Focus on sustainability.

Consumers expect businesses to have a positive impact on society, not drain it of its natural resources. With climate change becoming a reality for millions on a daily basis, it’s important for your business to step up and lead.

It’s not just an American issue, but a global one. The World Economic Forum found that 66% of consumers and 75% of Millennials take sustainability into consideration when making a purchase.

Green packaging is one way to show that you’re serious about sustainability. What is green packaging and why is it important for your business?

What Is Green Packaging?

Packaging makes up a whopping 65% of all trash, and it fills up about 30% of our landfills. It’s also expensive for businesses and consumers. About 10% of the money spent on purchases is for discarded product packaging.

Plastic and Styrofoam are conventional ways to package products. They’re always cheaper, but there’s a price to pay that you don’t see. The impact on the environment is a price that we’re all paying.

Green packaging is an alternate way to package products and goods. They rely on biodegradable or recycled materials that can be composted or recycled.

Green packaging isn’t only about the packaging itself. Remember the text on the packaging itself. Printer ink traditionally has heavy metals and volatile organic compounds.

These aren’t classified as toxic materials, but they can harm the environment. Product packages sit in a landfill. Over time, the ink degrades from the packaging and seeps into the soil.

This could lead to soil and water pollution in surrounding areas.

One solution to this problem is to use green printing methods. These are biodegradable compounds like soy. Combine soy ink with recycled materials and you have eco-friendly packaging.

Manufacturing methods also play a role in sustainability. These methods reduce CO2 and other harmful pollutants.

The idea behind sustainable packaging is to create a circular economy. Rather than relying on the extraction of raw materials, producers rely on existing materials that are recycled.

Reasons to Choose Green Packaging

You learned earlier that consumers want to buy from sustainable companies. Green packaging goes a long way to show that your business is serious about the environment.

Green packaging is good for your brand. It conveys that you care about the collective, and you’re willing to contribute to the greater good.

You do need to be aware that consumers are savvy. They can spot greenwashing, which is a company that sells sustainable practices when it really doesn’t.

It’s like selling a toxic product in an eco-friendly package. If you’re going to make it a part of your brand, go all the way.

Most people automatically assume that eco-friendly packaging for small business costs a lot more. After all, organic food costs way more than non-organic food.

The reality is that most small businesses can save money on green packaging.

How is that possible? Well, you reduce the amount of materials you need because you found durable materials that are sustainable.

You can also recycle the materials, which reduces your waste management costs. Many of these materials can be reused, saving your business even more money.

There’s also an increase in sales because you have a much more attractive package design that’s sustainable. Reduced costs plus more revenue equals greater profits.

It’s simple math that makes sense for your small business.

Eco-Friendly Packaging Ideas

The best way to start off using green packaging is to assess where your business is right now. Does your business use too much packaging?

For instance, if you ship a small product in a huge box, there are massive environmental costs. You need to fill up the box with Styrofoam or something else to protect the product.

Then the box ships to customers, increasing your carbon footprint. It also costs more to ship a larger box. The carrier could fill up that space with other boxes as well.

Ensure that your products ship in boxes that are the appropriate size.

You need to think about every part of the package. The printing, the container, the source of the materials, and how they’re produced.

This pushes you to look at every part of your supply chain. Your vendors are part of the sustainability solution, too.

Grow Your Packaging

If you ever tried kombucha before, you know that it’s fermented with a SCOBY. It’s the symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast.

Believe it or not, the SCOBY is a biodegradable form of food packaging. It’s strong, durable, and it’s a lot better than plastic.

You could grow the SCOBY on your own, but you’d have to get it approved to sell as part of your food product. Some companies cultivate SCOBY and create packaging.

Designing Product Packages

You can’t forget about the design of the product package. If you have a retail product, people will look at the packaging and pick up the product that appeals to them the most.

This is a part of the customer experience that often gets ignored.

Put yourself in the position of customers as you design the package. Look at the practical aspects of how they use your product.

The things that are important to them are ease of use. Who wants to use a product that has a frustrating package? They want a clean design and, of course, sustainability.

Make sure the package design is consistent with your brand. That connects your brand to sustainable business practices.

Green Packaging Is Important to Your Business

Every entrepreneur wants to have a profitable business. Green packaging and eco-friendly business practices are two ways to get there.

You’ll reduce your costs and carbon footprint while increasing revenue. It’s a recipe for a successful and sustainable business.

