Why Are There So Many Types of Mushrooms — and Why Do They Have Such Wildly Different Effects?

You can probably name a few different types of mushrooms. Ones like button mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, oyster mushrooms, Portobello mushrooms, and porcini mushrooms are commonly eaten and used in recipes like risotto and stews. But there are actually over 10,000 species of mushrooms in existence!

Let’s take a look at why there are so many types of mushrooms and why they have such different effects.

Why Are There So Many Mushroom Types?

In the same way that different plants produce different fruits, fungi produce a wide variety of different types of mushrooms. Different environmental factors in locations around the world create various forms of mushrooms. But the fact that every mushroom’s primary role is reproduction also significantly contributes to there being so many different types.

A mushroom’s key job is to produce and disperse millions of microscopic spores. So, with such a high reproduction rate and exposure to different climates and conditions in different places, it should not be surprising that there are thousands of mushroom species.

Furthermore, mushrooms develop rapidly – typically between one and seven days. That is another reason why so many forms of mushrooms have developed over time.

Spores can be formed differently by different mushroom types, too, which further explains why so many species of mushrooms exist. For instance:

Some mushrooms, such as agarics like Portobello mushrooms, produce gills on which the spores are formed.

Other mushrooms, such as the porcini mushroom, form a vertical sponge-like structure of tubes in which the spores develop.

Others, like hedgehog mushrooms, form spine-like structures that bear spores.

Those are just a few of the varying ways spores form on different types of mushrooms.

Why Do the Effects of Different Mushrooms Vary?

The very fact that there are thousands of types of mushrooms explains why their effects can vary so much. For instance, you probably know that many mushrooms are poisonous and can cause ill health effects and even death, while others are completely safe to consume.

Even the common mushrooms we use in cooking can vary in their beneficial effects. For instance, white mushrooms, which are the most commonly eaten mushrooms, have the most potassium of any type of edible mushroom, with around 300 mg per serving.

Potassium has the effect of helping your heartbeat to stay regular, your nerves to function, and your muscles to contract. It also helps nutrients to move waste products in and out of cells.

Meanwhile, Portobello and cremini mushrooms contain the most ergothioneine, which is a powerful antioxidant and amino acid that can prevent or slow cellular damage and even potentially reduce the risk of cancer.

Shiitake and oyster mushrooms contain the most fiber (around 2g per serving) of any mushrooms. Fiber has multiple beneficial effects, including helping to maintain bowel health, aiding in achieving a healthy weight, and lowering cholesterol levels.

Vitamin D assists your body in absorbing calcium to build and maintain strong bones. Portobello and maitake mushrooms that have been exposed to UV light are two of the mushroom types that are highest in vitamin D.

The Effects of Hallucinogenic Mushrooms

Mushrooms that are safe to eat can affect our bodies in different ways, as we have seen. Other edible mushrooms have psychoactive properties, which can cause hallucinations and altered perceptions.

These mushrooms are commonly referred to as magic mushrooms. Psilocybe Semilanceata, which is commonly known as the liberty cap, and Amanita Muscaria, which is also known as the fly agaric, are the two most widely-used hallucinogenic mushrooms. But there are multiple types of magic mushrooms in existence, including:

Psilocybe Cyanescens.

Psilocybe Mexicana.

Pholiotina Smithii.

Psilocybe Allenii.

Psilocybe Villarrealiae.

If you plan on trying hallucinogenic mushrooms like Amanita Muscaria, ‘the sacred mushroom’, make sure you read up on the effects, benefits, and risks before you take them. And ensure they are legal in your location. In the U.S., the Amanita Muscaria is legal in all states except for Louisiana.

The fly agaric’s psychoactive components are muscimol and ibotenic acid whereas the liberty cap contains the naturally-occurring psychoactive compound psilocybin. Therefore, the effects of each can be wildly different, as can the effects of taking other types of so-called magic mushrooms.

However, the exact effects also depend on the individual. With any kind of hallucinogenic mushroom, you could experience the effect of euphoria in addition to experiencing an altered sense of reality. You could experience positive effects like feeling excited, energized, and giggly, too.

Some users also experience negative effects, such as paranoia, panic, nausea, and anxiousness. So, you should always be in a safe environment and around other people when taking these types of mushrooms.

Final Thoughts

Whether you want to try different types of mushrooms for their health effects or delve into the world of altered states by trying hallucinogenic mushrooms, there are countless varieties out there to try. So, research mycology further to discover more about the thousands of types of mushrooms in existence.