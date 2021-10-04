Why Is Soil Testing So Important In Construction?

As you start your construction journey, one part has become so imperative that it has major ramifications on what type of home you have the potential of building. We dive in on what this is, and why it’s so important!

Soil Testing? What is that?

Soil testing, which has also been referred to as soil investigation or geotechnical investigation, is completed before the commencement of a build to determine the properties of the soil. Pre-construction specialists will perform this to assist in establishing the soil conditions and whether or not the soil is solid enough to proceed with your construction project.

This process is completed as part of the building and site preparation stage. So how does soil testing actually get completed?… This is done by drilling into the soil down a reasonable depth, generally 3.0m, this can also depend on the construction plans. Once the drilling is completed, the soil will be tested by a professional in the field, they will grade and estimate it’s properties for the entire length of the hole.

This whole process is quite simple in the initial stages, all professionals generally require is a copy of your site plan showcasing any existing buildings, location and newly proposed construction within the approximate location.

Why Is It Important?

This procedure has become a pivotal and necessary part of the construction process. After a professional has diagnosed the soils properties, the data will be used by engineers and builders to perform the following actions:

Study the site characteristics such as fall, surrounding structures and drainage

Drilling several test holes to the necessary depth

Assessing the grounds bearing capacity

Collecting soil samples where appropriate

Laboratory testing performed in house by a professional

Site classification that’s in line with appropriate government regulations

Undertaking soil testing not only determines the grade and other relevant data, it can uncover any possible problems with the soil that can affect the construction process as a whole. Foe example, soil needing deeper footings is a common problem for new construction projects, this leads to further costs etc.

A Brisbane soil testing company has been quoted saying “When it comes to site investigation and classification there is no substitute for clear, concise recommendations. This ensures that any footing and slab system designed for your site will be cost effective and appropriate for the site conditions.”

When do you need It?

Receiving soil reporting is pretty much a necessity in nearly all construction projects that require footings of some sort, this can include new structures or even extensions to existing structures.

Therefore, when you begin drafting and undertaking new projects, it is imperative that you understand soil testing and how to obtain one. There are companies such as Cyber Services Group who perform the whole process start to finish with a detailed report of their findings.

So before finalising your site plans and signing the dotted line on your build, ensure you contact the necessary professionals to book in your soil testing. In doing this, you ensure you have ALL of the necessary data to make informed decisions in regards to your construction project.