Why Solving A Rubik’s Cube Could Be A Sustainable Hobby

Hobbies are an essential part of our lives. They enhance our lives, give us joy, and enrich our body and mind. It allows us to do something fun and destress every once in a while. They became our escape in a busy and tiring life. Not only that, but it gives us an opportunity to learn something new and feel better about ourselves. Nowadays, there are a lot of hobbies that are made available to us. From cooking, gardening, vlogging, and up to crocheting. While most hobbies require lots of time and money, some hobbies don’t need much such as solving a Rubik’s cube.

Here’s an article dedicated to informing you about Rubik’s cube and why it is a sustainable hobby for everyone. Read further to find out more about the history of the Rubik’s Cube and all the benefits playing with it has to offer.

What Is A Rubik’s Cube?

Rubik’s Cube was invented by Erno Rubik in 1974 by a Hungarian sculptor and professor of architecture. It is a 3-D combination puzzle that has mixed-up colors from the start that can be turned independently and needs to be returned to one color on each side in the end. What originated from Hungary spread worldwide from big countries all around the world such as London, Paris, Nuremberg, New York, and even to countries in South East Asia.

It has been named toy of the year multiple times and became the world’s top-selling puzzle game and world’s best-selling toy. Moreover, it created a craze which is called “speedcubing,” where you solve a cube with a record-breaking time. It became a competition for everyone, including kids and adults.

Types Of Rubik’s Cube

While there are many types of Rubik’s cubes, varying in their sizes and even shapes, here are some of the most popular ones that are used for recreational purposes up to official cubing events.

2 x 2 x 2

3 x 3 x 3

4 x 4 x 4

5 x 5 x 5

6 x 6 x 6

7 x 7 x 7

Pyraminx

Megaminx

Skewb

Magic Clock

Square-1

Rubik’s cubes Enthusiasts create their own version or puzzles for them to practice or enjoy. However these cubes mentioned above are the only used officially by WCA or World Cube Association.

Where Can You Buy A Rubik’s Cube?

Rubik’s Cube is widely popular, and they can be bought almost anywhere. You can check your local supermarkets such as Walmart, Target, and Costco. Moreover, they are not limited to a supermarket, but you can also check toy shops and bookstores. Lastly, there are plenty of websites that sell Rubik’s Cube.

While there is no shortage of Rubik’s Cube in the market, the only thing you need to consider if you are getting the right one for you. It would be best if you research and read a guide for buying a speedcube for cubers since there’s a lot of personal preference in it. A good Rubik’s cube will make solving enjoyable and plain sailing for you.

Why Is Rubik’s Cube A Sustainable Hobby?

As mentioned, solving a Rubik’s cube can be a sustainable hobby. Here are the top reasons why:

Playing With A Rubik’s Cube Has A Lot Of Advantage

Unlike other hobbies, Rubik’s cube has little to no disadvantage. It will help you improve your muscle memory, the part of the brain that remembers repetitive tasks. Your reflexes will also be improved, especially for speedcubers. You will see a significant improvement not only in your physical reflexes and hand-eye coordination but also in identifying texts, colors, and signs faster. Working on your dexterity and agility can also help your muscle mobility.

Also, the problem-solving skills you will acquire in playing Rubik’s cube can be used in real-life situations. When you focus and pay attention, you are also practicing to be more patient. Since it’s making you more capable and patient, you will be calmer and prepared for future difficult tasks thrown at you.

Rubik’s Cube Is A Low Cost Hobby

Solving a Rubik’s cube is a sustainable hobby because it doesn’t require any material things other than a cube. A good cube such as CuberSpeed MoYu Weilong or Magnetic Speed Cube QiYi Valk 3 Elite Magnetic Stickerless Speed Cube will just cost about $34 to $50 each. You can use the cube for a long time before you need to get another, and the entire hobby is about competing in speed.

You don’t need to buy hundreds of other things or spend thousands of cash for the hobby and in order to improve. Rubik’s cube will not take too much space in your bag or home, they are not prone to damage, and they are simple and straightforward. Inexpensive hobbies are very rare, and solving a Rubik’s cube is one of them.

Solving Rubik’s Cube Only Requires Your Knowledge

Most hobbies require a lot of things. For example, if your hobby is cooking or baking, you need to buy ingredients, tools, and equipment. If you are leaning on the music side, you need to buy an expensive instrument. Even traveling or hiking requires money, time, and your effort. Rubik’s cube only requires your mental and psychical knowledge. These abilities are the only ones needed to have fun and learn Rubik’s cube.

And in speedcubing, you only need control and stability. You can simply research techniques at your local library or on the internet if you want to improve on this.

Here are the reasons why 45 years later, Rubik’s Cube is still popular and loved by everyone. It is a great game that is built with mechanics and design that is enjoyed using your knowledge and skills. We hope that through this article, we encourage or help you understand more things about this particular hobby. Don’t worry if it is frustrating at first, as the famous quote says “Everything will fall into place. You just have to be patient and trust the process. Happy cubing!