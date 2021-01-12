8 Skills You Learn When You Train To Be A Heating Ventilation And Air Conditioning Contractor

Being an HVAC Contractor, like other professions, takes a lot of work. It’s not something that can be accomplished overnight. It needs effort, time, dedication, hard work, and of course, skills. Since it is one of the most difficult industrial jobs, most professionals in this field are required to give their best – and that’s 100% of the time.

To be a step closer to your dream, you would need to possess a wide variety of skills. These skills are going to be essential tools for you to become a great and talented HVAC Contractor!

Things To Know About HVAC

HVAC is a common term that most people are casually tossing around, but what does it really mean? It is an abbreviation that is short for Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning. It pertains to the different systems that move air between outdoor and indoor areas. It is a climate control system that is installed in houses and commercial properties.

This system can keep you cool during scourging, hot summer days and keep you cozy during cold, chilly days. It filters indoor air and maintains the levels of humidity at comfort levels. These systems are there to keep you comfortable and safe.

Are you maybe someone who’s considering a profession concerning the HVAC but still quite hesitating? As Bob Wells, creator of HVAC Training 101, once said, when making decisions, everyone should have access to unbiased information. Whether it is just buying a new air conditioner or deciding to become an HVAC professional.

If you are hesitating because it’s not the most in-demand profession, don’t be! HVAC is a complicated system that not everyone can fix once broken. In those instances, HVAC professionals are definite heroes. They are the ones to be called on.

HVAC Contractor is one of the professions to consider. They specialize in the maintenance and installation of boilers, heat pumps, air conditioners, and furnaces. They also help people with matters of cooling, heating, air flow, and air quality.

The duties of an HVAC Contractor depends on the project they have on hand. For maintenance and inspection services, they would check the tube joints and pipes for leaks, testing electrical currents, clean air ducts, testing thermostat systems, and refilling refrigerant levels. Repair services, however, involve replacing certain parts. There are also installation processes where they hook up new units to pipes, tubes, ductwork, and distribution systems.

Seeing the extensive duties of an HVAC Contractor, it is no wonder that they would require a license. There’s the HVAC license and the more specific HVAC Contractor License. Remember that every country, and in some cases, state or city, has its own requirements for the license you are aiming for. Be sure to check that out.

Now, unto to the most important part. If you want to become an HVAC Contractor, you would need skills.

Skills You Learn When Training

There are certain skills you will learn and possess when you train to be a good HVAC Contractor!

1.Business Skills

First off, as an HVAC Contractor, you must have business-building skills. Training will teach you that there are two particular ways to this; you can either learn or hire people who already have business skills. Then, it is a matter of maintaining your business afloat, which requires the proper skill.

2. Troubleshooting

Troubleshooting is a type of problem-solving. It means repairing and fixing failed or broken products and processes of a system or machine. Being an HVAC Contractor, you will undoubtedly receive service calls for repairing existing systems. This will require troubleshooting skills to employ critical thinking to determine the problems immediately.

3. Communication Skills

To provide the best service, it is vital to have excellent communication skills. Being able to express and string together a comprehensive thought clearly in both writing and talking would come in handy when communicating with a customer. This skill would come in handy as it will be your job to educate your customers regarding the problems, maintenance, care, and solution of the HVAC.

4. Computer Skills

In this line of work, you will encounter various software programs to monitor, control systems, and retrieve job assignments. There are also multiple computer tasks such as emails, reports, specifications, instructions, and instructions. Being knowledgeable about using a computer would help you tremendously.

5. Technical Competence

Technical Skills are probably the basis and foundation of a successful career in contracting. Working in the field of HVAC would require extensive technical training and knowledge. Depending on the place you live in, you might need to pass a certain technical exam or course to prove your abilities before you can be a contractor.

Training would enable you to learn and know about control systems, design review, equipment sizing and selection, distribution system of air conditioning, steam heating, hot-water heating, and water cooling. It is also necessary to know about the installation and maintenance of HVAC systems.

6. Analyze Your Books

It is necessary to review your financial statements every month or week. It is important to keep tabs and a close eye on your accounts. There are instances where companies would close down due to running out of liquidity. Training teaches how to keep track of the service revenue, gross profit, installation sales, new service agreements, average service call ticket, and labor as a percent of service and installation.

7. HVAC Controls, Components, And Equipment

Knowing how HVAC works would surely come in handy to a contractor. As it will be your job to install and maintain, you’ll need to learn the system and the equipment itself. Knowing about the components would also help.

8. Advanced Training

As technology is always advancing, it will be necessary to keep your skills up-to-date. Even after training, continue your education further to compete in the industry. You can take online courses, training courses, or read books.

Competing in the HVAC industry is tough and challenging. It requires work to keep up with the competition. While it is important to continue developing and polish your technical skills, there are other skills you will need to possess to be a good HVAC Contractor.