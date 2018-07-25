EarthTalk Q&A

Record Heat Waves The New Normal Under Grip of Global Warming Who Could Still Deny Climate Change Anymore?
Are record heat waves across the United States, Europe and elsewhere the new normal in a world under the vice grip of global warming?
Companies Incentivizing Employees To Live Greener, Promote Sustainability
Some companies have begun to leverage corporate resources to help their people cut carbon footprints—both at home and at work—in various ways.
Evolutionary Effect: Hunting Pressures Force Species to Evolve, Adapt
Modern-day hunting practices are affecting the behavior and evolution of various wildlife species.
Pesticide Drift Takes Its Toll
Pesticide drift is taking an increasing toll on populations of bees and other wildlife — as well as humans.
Saving the Planet By Ridesharing With Uber and Lyft
Ridesharing with Uber and Lyft is a boon for the environmental if you factor in reduced congestion, pollution and energy consumption.
Artificial Intelligence (AI): The Answer to Our Environmental Prayers?
Tech companies and environmentalists are increasingly utilizing artificial intelligence to help protect the environment, save wildlife, and stave off global warming.
Help Our Honeybees, Help Ourselves
Doing your part to help bees come back will not only help guarantee that we can continue to enjoy the diversity of agricultural products we have come to expect on grocery store shelves.
Greener Gadget Makers: Fairphone Barely Beats Out Apple as Greenest
In its most recent Guide to Greener Electronics, Greenpeace ranks Fairphone as the greenest gadget makers, but Apple follows closely on its heals given CEO Tim Cook’s commitment to sustainability.
In Vitro Fertilization To The Rescue for Endangered Species Fertility
Endangered Species Fertility: Researchers are now using fertility techniques developed for people — like In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) — to try to bring back endangered species like Africa’s Northern White Rhino.
Greener Pet Burial: Why Not?
If you want a greener pet burial, the backyard might still be the best option, but otherwise opt for aquamation over cremation.