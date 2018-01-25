Looking for a job working for an environmental group or contributing to the clean energy economy?
CA – Lakeside
Development & Events Manager, Lakeside River Park Conservancy
CA – San Francisco
Wine Institute Environmental Affairs Coordinator, CA Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance
Manager, Spring Impact
CO – Denver
Executive Director, Conservation Colorado
CO – Leadville
Seasonal Trail Crew Positions, Colorado Fourteeners Initiative
DC – Washington
Assistant Director for Human Resources, Washington Office on Latin America
DC Representative, Western Organization of Resource Councils
Program Coordinator – EDF Climate Corps, Environmental Defense Fund
IA – Des Moines
Energy Project Manager, Iowa Economic Development Authority
MA – Amherst
Conservation & Stewardship Manager, Kestrel Land Trust
MA – Plainfield
Buildings & Grounds Manager, Earthdance Creative Living
MT – Billings
Regional Organizer, Western Organization of Resource Councils
NY – Yaphank
Program Director – Peconic Estuary Program, NEIWPCC
WA – Seattle
Executive Assistant & Office Mgr., Philanthropy Northwest
Membership Mgr., Philanthropy Northwest
