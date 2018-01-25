Become Part of the Solution In Your Day Job Too

Looking for a job working for an environmental group or contributing to the clean energy economy?

Thanks to Leonard Adler of LinkedIn’s Green Jobs & Career Network for compiling these green job listings every week.

If your organization is hiring, contact Leonard (leonard@greenjobs.net) so your opening(s) can be included in the next edition…

If you apply for one of these jobs please indicate that you learned about it via Green Jobs Network.

CA – Lakeside

Development & Events Manager, Lakeside River Park Conservancy

http://bit.ly/greenjobs3360

CA – San Francisco

Wine Institute Environmental Affairs Coordinator, CA Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance

http://bit.ly/greenjobs3350

Manager, Spring Impact

http://bit.ly/socialgood3007

CO – Denver

Executive Director, Conservation Colorado

http://bit.ly/greenjobs3352

CO – Leadville

Seasonal Trail Crew Positions, Colorado Fourteeners Initiative

http://bit.ly/greenjobs3361

DC – Washington

Assistant Director for Human Resources, Washington Office on Latin America

http://bit.ly/socialgood3001

DC Representative, Western Organization of Resource Councils

http://bit.ly/greenjobs3353

Program Coordinator – EDF Climate Corps, Environmental Defense Fund

http://bit.ly/greenjobs3354

IA – Des Moines

Energy Project Manager, Iowa Economic Development Authority

http://bit.ly/greenjobs3355

MA – Amherst

Conservation & Stewardship Manager, Kestrel Land Trust

http://bit.ly/greenjobs3356

MA – Plainfield

Buildings & Grounds Manager, Earthdance Creative Living

http://bit.ly/greenjobs3362

MT – Billings

Regional Organizer, Western Organization of Resource Councils

http://bit.ly/greenjobs3357

NY – Yaphank

Program Director – Peconic Estuary Program, NEIWPCC

http://bit.ly/greenjobs3358

WA – Seattle

Executive Assistant & Office Mgr., Philanthropy Northwest

http://bit.ly/socialgood3002

Membership Mgr., Philanthropy Northwest

http://bit.ly/socialgood3003