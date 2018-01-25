Green Jobs Become Part of the Solution In Your Day Job Too

Looking for a job working for an environmental group or contributing to the clean energy economy?

Thanks to Leonard Adler of LinkedIn’s Green Jobs & Career Network for compiling these green job listings every week.

If your organization is hiring, contact Leonard (leonard@greenjobs.net) so your opening(s) can be included in the next edition…

If you apply for one of these jobs please indicate that you learned about it via Green Jobs Network.

CA – Lakeside
Development & Events Manager, Lakeside River Park Conservancy
http://bit.ly/greenjobs3360

CA – San Francisco
Wine Institute Environmental Affairs Coordinator, CA Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance
http://bit.ly/greenjobs3350

Manager, Spring Impact
http://bit.ly/socialgood3007

CO – Denver
Executive Director, Conservation Colorado
http://bit.ly/greenjobs3352

CO – Leadville
Seasonal Trail Crew Positions, Colorado Fourteeners Initiative
http://bit.ly/greenjobs3361

DC – Washington
Assistant Director for Human Resources, Washington Office on Latin America
http://bit.ly/socialgood3001

DC Representative, Western Organization of Resource Councils
http://bit.ly/greenjobs3353

Program Coordinator – EDF Climate Corps, Environmental Defense Fund
http://bit.ly/greenjobs3354

IA – Des Moines
Energy Project Manager, Iowa Economic Development Authority
http://bit.ly/greenjobs3355

MA – Amherst
Conservation & Stewardship Manager, Kestrel Land Trust
http://bit.ly/greenjobs3356

MA – Plainfield
Buildings & Grounds Manager, Earthdance Creative Living
http://bit.ly/greenjobs3362

MT – Billings
Regional Organizer, Western Organization of Resource Councils
http://bit.ly/greenjobs3357

NY – Yaphank
Program Director – Peconic Estuary Program, NEIWPCC
http://bit.ly/greenjobs3358

WA – Seattle
Executive Assistant & Office Mgr., Philanthropy Northwest
http://bit.ly/socialgood3002

Membership Mgr., Philanthropy Northwest
http://bit.ly/socialgood3003