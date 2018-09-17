January-February 2006

Tools for Green Living

Resources for Eco-Awareness and Action

Everything in the Anna Sova line of organic products shouts high quality and commitment to natural living. Founder Anna Walker explains, "Smell our wall paint, and you"ll see it smells like food, because we use food-grade ingredients. There are no petrochemicals here." For an added pleasure, you can mix the company’s aromatherapy blends into the paint for long-lasting fragrance.

Currents

Caring About Carbon

At Jeanne Braha Troy’s climate-neutral wedding last summer, guests left without any lace-bedecked pictures of the bride and groom. They didn’t leave empty-handed, though: Guests received a more stable climate and cleaner air. Many other people are jumping into the fray, planning climate-neutral conferences, graduations, parties and sporting events.

Currents

What’s Killing the Seabirds?

More than 100,000 seabirds of various species washed up on Pacific beaches from central California to British Columbia this past summer—at a time when they should have been in peak condition. Was climate change a factor?

Currents

The Jaguar Man

Wild jaguars in the U.S.? What sounds implausible was proven true in 1996 when two male jaguars were photographed, first in southern New Mexico and then in Arizona. Until that time, experts had concluded that our hemisphere’s biggest cat had disappeared forever from America.

Unearthed

Can Hurricanes Be Stopped?

Peter Cordani’s plan is to fly planes into the eye of a hurricane, cutting a triangular swath to the center while dumping his absorbent “hurricane powder.” As the polymer powder absorbs the hurricane’s moisture, in theory it would slow down the rotation and cool the storm, thus taking much of the force out of it.

Unearthed

Mining Trouble

In recent years, high commodities prices, lax national laws and corrupt governments have intensified interest in mining Latin America’s vast ore lodes. But miners are increasingly pitted against indigenous movements demanding, sometimes violently, social investments and environmental protections.

Unearthed

The Hydrogen House: Fueling a Dream

In Scottsdale, Arizona, Bryan Beaulieu, an engineer and inventor with 20 patents in structural systems, recently built a $2 million solar-and-hydrogen-powered "dream" house. Though not Scottsdale’s most expensive residence, the 6,000-square-foot luxury home is—by far—the most environmentally sustainable.

Letters

Big Cities, Big Problems

I found your September/October 2005 cover story “Cities of the Future” informative and well done. I believe, however, that some of the information regarding Jakarta, where I lived for several years in the early 1990s, is dated, and in some cases superficial. Jakarta had the “three passengers in one car” policy for vehicles traveling into […]

Unearthed

The Fight Against Mad Cow

Mad cow disease has been making headlines once again (see “It Can Happen Here,” Features, July/August 2001). The brain-degrading disease that is contracted through consumption of contaminated flesh has been found in two isolated cases in American cattle, and the threat of mad cow continues to loom large. It is for this reason that U.S. […]

Unearthed

Sick Birds

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), influenza has been a common communicable disease in birds for centuries (see "Connecting the Dots," cover story, November/December 2004). Most strains are confined only to birds and are generally non-lethal, much like human influenza viruses. Recently though, there have been questions raised over the H5N1 strain of avian influenza that has been crossing over into human beings in Southeast Asia.

Unearthed

Plant Invaders

The Kenai Peninsula is often named as one of the most diverse and beautiful regions of Alaska. The vast majority of the peninsula lies within public lands, including national and state parks, a wildlife refuge and a national forest (see Going Green, “Alaska in Miniature,” July/August 1998). Today, there’s a major threat to its wetlands. An invasive plant called purple loosestrife (native to Europe) has been found growing wild in nearby Anchorage for the first time.

E Word

The Spoils of Oil

If you’re like me, your head will be spinning reading Jim Motavalli’s cover story this issue (“The Outlook on Oil,” page 26). How can so many “experts” and “industry analysts” have such varying opinions as to when we will—or when we did—reach the world’s peak of oil production? What with predictions ranging from right now to 30 years hence to 30 years ago, I can only conclude one of two things: (a) only one of them is right; or (b) none of them are right.