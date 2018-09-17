January-February 2006

The Outlook on Oil: What’s Next After Peak Oil? Some Experts Worry That Production Will Soon Peak. Others Warn That It Already Has.
The issue isn’t whether we’re running out of oil but when will we reach the peak oil production, after which the decline will inevitably clash with demand.
Consider the Alternatives
Are hydrogen, ethanol or electricity on track to replace fossil fuels? Major challenges remain.
Compassionate Conservation: A Real Answer to High Oil Prices
Energy conservation is our best chance to address current oil-price woes especially given most supply-based options will take many years to bring online.
Nigeria of the North Oil Sands Frenzy Threatens Alberta Environment
Fueled by the U.S.’s insatiable desire for gasoline, and its historical dependence on natural resources from Canada, the environmentally destructive oil sands boom is only expected to escalate in profit-taking frenzy.
Biodiesel: The Burning Question
If you think that a brave new world of agriculturally derived, clean-burning biodiesel fuel is going to wean us off petroleum, you’d better think again.
We’re Being Manipulated
90% of Americans believe oil companies are gouging gas consumers, and 80% support a windfall profits tax to fund alternative energy research.
Resources for Eco-Awareness and Action
Extreme Makeover: Green Edition As "Eco" Moves Mainstream, Experts Are There to Help
Knowing what’s truly environmentally responsible and what’s just hype (or greenwashing) can be tough for the average American. Now there are lifestyle experts for regular folks and movie stars alike to help you find fabulous green stuff when you need it.
Treading Lightly in Alaska Living It Up in Sadie Cove
The Sadie Cove Wilderness Lodge, only 10 miles from the fishing village of Homer, Alaska, was world’s away from the rat race I was leaving behind….
Boring From Within: Shareholder Activism Makes an Impact
While the concept of screening bad corporate actors out of socially responsible investment (SRI) funds dates back to the early 1970s, the latest tactic involves actually investing in companies with spotty track records in order to affect change from within via “insider” tactics.
A House Made From Paper Were the Three Little Pigs Right After All?
Forget the old saying that people who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. Now you can live in a “papercrete” house (made from recycled paper and Portland cement) that’s so strong stones won’t make a dent.
Beyond Organic: Discovering the Secrets of Biodynamics
Biodynamics is not new; it predates the now-popular organic farming movement. It resembles organic agriculture in many ways, but adds a spiritual or mystical component.
Hot Flash Hormone Mimics Wreak Havoc on Women's Health
Could hormone mimics, synthetic chemicals that trick the body into thinking they are natural hormones, be behind the recent increase in hot flash rates?
Caring About Carbon
At Jeanne Braha Troy’s climate-neutral wedding last summer, guests left without any lace-bedecked pictures of the bride and groom. They didn’t leave empty-handed, though: Guests received a more stable climate and cleaner air. Many other people are jumping into the fray, planning climate-neutral conferences, graduations, parties and sporting events.
Speaking for the Trees A Powerful Coalition Works to Protect Armenian Forests
Decades of oppressive, one-party rule and economic embargoes have left Armenia overwhelmingly poor and desperate, and poverty has led to destruction of the very natural resources that are the country’s most precious heritage.
In Defense of Mountains On the Frontlines Against Destructive Mining
Activists at Coal River Mountain Watch and other organizations connect a record of environmental disasters with the issue of mountaintop removal mining, a practice routinely used by Big Coal in Appalachia.
What’s Killing the Seabirds?
More than 100,000 seabirds of various species washed up on Pacific beaches from central California to British Columbia this past summer—at a time when they should have been in peak condition. Was climate change a factor?
The Jaguar Man
Wild jaguars in the U.S.? What sounds implausible was proven true in 1996 when two male jaguars were photographed, first in southern New Mexico and then in Arizona. Until that time, experts had concluded that our hemisphere’s biggest cat had disappeared forever from America.
Can Hurricanes Be Stopped?
Peter Cordani’s plan is to fly planes into the eye of a hurricane, cutting a triangular swath to the center while dumping his absorbent “hurricane powder.” As the polymer powder absorbs the hurricane’s moisture, in theory it would slow down the rotation and cool the storm, thus taking much of the force out of it.
Good Neighbor Alcoa
When John von Gonten came down with sinus & respiratory problems & severe headaches, he suspected Alcoa, located eight miles from his property.
Mining Trouble
In recent years, high commodities prices, lax national laws and corrupt governments have intensified interest in mining Latin America’s vast ore lodes. But miners are increasingly pitted against indigenous movements demanding, sometimes violently, social investments and environmental protections.
The Hydrogen House: Fueling a Dream
In Scottsdale, Arizona, Bryan Beaulieu, an engineer and inventor with 20 patents in structural systems, recently built a $2 million solar-and-hydrogen-powered "dream" house. Though not Scottsdale’s most expensive residence, the 6,000-square-foot luxury home is—by far—the most environmentally sustainable.
Big Cities, Big Problems
I found your September/October 2005 cover story “Cities of the Future” informative and well done. I believe, however, that some of the information regarding Jakarta, where I lived for several years in the early 1990s, is dated, and in some cases superficial. Jakarta had the “three passengers in one car” policy for vehicles traveling into […]
The Fight Against Mad Cow
Mad cow disease has been making headlines once again (see “It Can Happen Here,” Features, July/August 2001). The brain-degrading disease that is contracted through consumption of contaminated flesh has been found in two isolated cases in American cattle, and the threat of mad cow continues to loom large. It is for this reason that U.S. […]
Sick Birds
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), influenza has been a common communicable disease in birds for centuries (see "Connecting the Dots," cover story, November/December 2004). Most strains are confined only to birds and are generally non-lethal, much like human influenza viruses. Recently though, there have been questions raised over the H5N1 strain of avian influenza that has been crossing over into human beings in Southeast Asia.
Plant Invaders
The Kenai Peninsula is often named as one of the most diverse and beautiful regions of Alaska. The vast majority of the peninsula lies within public lands, including national and state parks, a wildlife refuge and a national forest (see Going Green, “Alaska in Miniature,” July/August 1998). Today, there’s a major threat to its wetlands. An invasive plant called purple loosestrife (native to Europe) has been found growing wild in nearby Anchorage for the first time.
The Spoils of Oil
If you’re like me, your head will be spinning reading Jim Motavalli’s cover story this issue (“The Outlook on Oil,” page 26). How can so many “experts” and “industry analysts” have such varying opinions as to when we will—or when we did—reach the world’s peak of oil production? What with predictions ranging from right now to 30 years hence to 30 years ago, I can only conclude one of two things: (a) only one of them is right; or (b) none of them are right.