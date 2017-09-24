January-February 2008

Mad for Millet
Bringing Whole Grains Back: There are lots of healthy grains that Americans are ignoring: from millet, to barley to buckwheat.
Melting Away
Ski companies, like Kingswood and Karhu, and snowboard makers Arbor and Venture are making sustainability a priority.
Trail of the Whale
EarthWatch volunteers are helping researchers uncover why British Columbia's grey whales have disappeared.
Retiring Green
Social(k) is the first plan to offer a range of socially responsible options for retirement portfolios.
The Cooler Kitchen
Energy-Saving Kitchens: How to find a fridge that's not an energy-hog, and other planet-friendly kitchen appliances.
Balancing with Nature
The Green Yoga Association is premised on the notion that yoga is inextricably linked to nature.
Snowmobiles and Public Lands
Manufacturers say they're harmless, but snowmobiles are tearing up our national parks.
Burt's Bees Sells Out Big
The Clorox Company, a name that for most people means "chemical bleach," last October bought privately owned Burt's Bees for $925 million in cash, a whopping endorsement of the company's attractive positioning, and of the promise of sustainable goods across the personal-care industry.
The Oil Peaks
There is increasing evidence that the world has reached, or will soon reach, the worrisome condition known as peak oil. Energy Agency (IEA) predicts that world oil consumption will rise from 86 million barrels per day in 2007 to 96 million by 2012, driven in part by the voracious appetites of India and China.
Considering Cogeneration
Cogeneration plants are converting unused energy waste streams into usable power and could provide solutions to some of our energy woes.
Treading Water
Louisiana wetlands are disappearing fast, and the oil and gas industries responsible for much of the destruction have not been asked to help stem the tide.
It Takes an Eco-Village
Forty years after construction began on the visionary Arizona desert eco-village, Arcosanti, the project has yet to be completed. But new eco-villages are emerging, from Los Angeles to Cleveland to Detroit, as communities look for cleaner ways to live together.
Saving the Chesapeake With Federal Funds
The largest estuary in the U.S. needs federal funding to keep the water clean.
Making Sand from Glass?
Researchers in Florida are experimenting with ways to turn glass bottles into beach sand.
SOS: Save Our Snow
Top winter athletes take charge in fighting global warming.
Back when it Snowed
Remembrances of snowy (and icy, freezing, wind-whipping) winters past.
Losing Winter
Fewer days for skiing, snowman-building and maple sugaring are bringing the realities of global warming home.
Bluefin Tuna: Going, Going, Gone
Atlantic Bluefin tuna, rigorously pursued because of the high prices they command as sushi on the Japanese market, are being pushed to near-extinction from Holland to northern Norway, according to a new report in the journal Fisheries Research
Bold Urban Visions
Re:Vision has launched a series of urban design competitions that will change the way you think about a city block.
Venezuela's Toxic Gold Rush
Hordes of illegal miners are excavating in biologically sensitive regions in Venezuela.
Bringing it Home
E first wrote about global warming in 1996. With this latest focus on "losing winter," we're bringing the issue even closer to home.