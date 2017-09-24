January-February 2008

Unearthed

Burt's Bees Sells Out Big

The Clorox Company, a name that for most people means "chemical bleach," last October bought privately owned Burt's Bees for $925 million in cash, a whopping endorsement of the company's attractive positioning, and of the promise of sustainable goods across the personal-care industry.

The Oil Peaks

There is increasing evidence that the world has reached, or will soon reach, the worrisome condition known as peak oil. Energy Agency (IEA) predicts that world oil consumption will rise from 86 million barrels per day in 2007 to 96 million by 2012, driven in part by the voracious appetites of India and China.

Currents

It Takes an Eco-Village

Forty years after construction began on the visionary Arizona desert eco-village, Arcosanti, the project has yet to be completed. But new eco-villages are emerging, from Los Angeles to Cleveland to Detroit, as communities look for cleaner ways to live together.